Manchester Utd 1-2 Brighton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Seagulls secure fourth-round spot

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Jan 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 11 Jan 2026 18:50

Manchester United suffered a miserable FA Cup exit as Brighton & Hove Albion won 2-1 to book their fourth-round spot on Sunday.

A swift start to the game saw Man United squander several major chances before Brighton opened the scoring through Brajan Gruda, and despite both teams continuing to threaten in an entertaining first half, the score remained 1-0 at the break.

The tempo dropped significantly in the second half as Man United struggled to create any chances, and it was Brighton who hit the net next as Danny Welbeck doubled the Seagulls' lead with a fantastic finish just after the hour mark.

Man United continued to push for a way back into the game, and they eventually pulled one back through a Benjamin Sesko header, but their attacking efforts were hindered when Shea Lacey was sent off for a second yellow.

The Red Devils struggled to build any momentum following the dismissal, and Brighton were ultimately able to defend their 2-1 lead and book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Man United were far too easy to attack during Ruben Amorim's tenure in three defender system, and not much has changed since the change to the four defender formation.

The spaces between midfield and defence, centre-backs and full-backs and full-backs and wingers are far too big, allowing a team like Brighton, who are brilliant on the ball, to far too easily cut through their defensive unit.

Both goals are great examples, with the Brighton attackers given far too much space in dangerous positions before finding the back of the net, ultimately sealing the win for the Seagulls.

At the other end of the pitch, while Man United had plenty of possession outside the Brighton area, the Red Devils lacked any real quality at the final moment, meaning they were unable to get onto the scoresheet.

Brighton also deserve credit, particularly in the second half, sitting back and making it difficult for Man United to play through them, while also showing great threat on the transition.

Ultimately, it is another lacklustre display and result for Man United, who are certainly a team in crisis, while Brighton march confidently into the fourth round of the cup.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION HIGHLIGHTS

Brajan Gruda goal vs. Man Utd (12th min, Man Utd 0-1 Brighton)

Brighton strike first against Man Utd ?



Brajan Gruda gives the Seagulls the lead at Old Trafford ⚽️



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/T6vpKkBYvN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Gruda gives Brighton the lead!

Ferdi Kadioglu races towards the Man United box and plays a pass to Danny Welbeck, who twists and drives to the byline.

Welbeck's cross is met by Georginio Rutter's header, which is blocked off the line, but Gruda is fastest to react and smashes into the net.

Danny Welbeck goal vs. Man Utd (65th min, Man Utd 0-2 Brighton)

Welcome back to Old Trafford Danny Welbeck ?



The former Man Utd man scores a rocket to double Brighton's lead ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Mv9CEiDYPm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Welbeck makes it two to Brighton!

The ball is fired into Gruda just outside the Brighton penalty area, and the winger squares it into Welbeck in a more central position.

Welbeck's first touch brings the ball across his body and into the box, and the striker fires a left-footed effort into the top left corner.

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Brighton (85th min, Man Utd 1-2 Brighton)

Benjamin Sesko scores to give Man Utd a lifeline ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ruPsfISXlF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 11, 2026

Sesko pulls one back for Manchester United!

Bruno Fernandes delivers a corner deep into the Brighton area towards the far post.

The delivery is met by Benjamin Sesko, and the striker powers a header into the near post, with Jason Steele unable to keep it out of his net.

89th min: Shea Lacey (Manchester United) red card

Lacey is sent off on his debut!

The young winger is penalised for a push on Kadioglu, Lacey reacts by throwing the ball, and the referee immediately awards a second yellow.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRAJAN GRUDA

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Gruda was undoubtedly the standout performer in today's game, including scoring the opener and assisting Welbeck's second.

The winger also created more chances than any other player on the pitch (five), while also helping in defence with nine duels won.

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION MATCH STATS

Possession: Man Utd 60%-40% Brighton

Shots: Man Utd 18-13 Brighton

Shots on target: Man Utd 7-4 Brighton

Corners: Man Utd 6-1 Brighton

Fouls: Man Utd 11-15 Brighton

BEST STATS

3 - Kobbie Mainoo created three chances from open play in the opening 30 minutes against Brighton; the most by a @ManUtd player in the first half hour of a match since Mainoo himself on Boxing Day 2024 v Wolves (3). Reminder. pic.twitter.com/Ir7JS7Aot1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Man United face a difficult next two fixtures in the Premier League, hosting Manchester City before travelling to take on Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Brighton will host Bournemouth in their next league fixture.