Liverpool-linked attacker to sign new contract 'today' in latest Arne Slot transfer setback

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 07:44 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 07:44

Liverpool will reportedly have to search for alternatives to Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl, who will extend his contract with FC Hollywood today.

The 2008-born playmaker has quickly blossomed into one of Europe's highest-rated teenage talents after bursting onto the Allianz Arena scene under Vincent Kompany.

Karl has already registered 11 goal involvements for Bayern in the current campaign - seven of his own and four assists - including a notable strike against Arsenal in a 3-1 Champions League defeat.

The youngster is still waiting for his Germany breakthrough, but on current form, he has given himself a wonderful chance of making Julian Nagelsmann's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Karl's rapid rise to fame has inevitably attracted glances from Bayern's fellow European powerhouses, and Liverpool were thought to have been one of the most interested parties, alongside the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid

Lennart Karl to extend Bayern contract after Liverpool 'checks'

© Imago / Brauer-Fotoagentur

Liverpool and the Gunners are said to have 'made checks' on Karl in recent days, while Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation closely.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Bayern and Karl have an agreement in place that will see the teenager's contract automatically extend on his 18th birthday, which just happens to be today.

Karl was already under contract at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2028, but even after his birthday extension, the Bundesliga champions are expected to accelerate talks over a new four-year deal until 2030.

The Bayern powers-that-be are under no illusions that Karl is already a 'cornerstone' of Kompany's squad, and his new deal will reflect his ever-rising status and anticipation that he will play a critical role for years to come.

Furthermore, Karl himself has no intention of leaving the Allianz Arena anytime soon, and there should not be any roadblocks preventing him from committing the next four years of his career to the German giants.

Karl was an unused substitute during Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, where Kompany's side suffered a fresh injury blow that could potentially benefit Manchester City.

Liverpool already have 18-year-old Lennart Karl alternative after contract update

© Imago

While news of Karl's extension may come as a blow to Liverpool, it was not unexpected whatsoever, and Arne Slot already has an 18-year-old central alternative available to him.

Trey Nyoni has been in and around the first team for a couple of years, albeit without enjoying a breakthrough season, having played a mere two Premier League minutes across two games this season.

Slot's use - or lack of use - of academy products has been lambasted by Reds supporters during Liverpool's troubled 2025-26 season, and while Nyoni may not be on Karl's level, the Englishman deserves more chances to impress.