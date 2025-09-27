Manchester United's dismal start to the season continues with 1 3-1 loss in the Premier League against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat when they lost 3-1 against Brentford on Saturday afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium in their sixth Premier League game of the season.

The Bees opened the scoring with less than 10 minutes on the clock when Igor Thiago latched onto the end of a long ball that flew beyond the visitors' defence.

Brentford doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Thiago took advantage of United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's weak parry into danger.

The Red Devils pulled one back shortly after when Benjamin Sesko fortuitously struck the back of the net from close range after questionable goalkeeping from Caoimhin Kelleher.

Man United were awarded a penalty in the closing quarter of the game when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down before he could tap home a cross, but Bruno Fernandes missed his spot kick after a long VAR delay.

The missed penalty proved to be costly as Brentford would go on to net a third in stoppage time courtesy of a long-range strike from Mathias Jensen, and the win leaves the hosts in 11th with seven points, whereas United are in 13th place with seven points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It would be understandable if Brentford struggled to compete with many of the division's elite sides, but despite losing key players and changing manager, they have still been able to take points from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Survival would be a positive outcome for the Bees, and seven points from six games is not a poor return at this stage of the season for boss Keith Andrews.

As for Manchester United, they are yet to win two consecutive Premier League games with Ruben Amorim in charge, and their latest loss will pile further pressure on the manager.

It is increasingly difficult to defend the Portuguese head coach's performances in the dugout, and he will be fearful of losing his position in the October international break.

BRENTFORD VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Igor Thiago goal vs. Manchester United (8th min, Brentford 1-0 Manchester United)



Igor Thiago gives Brentford the lead against Man United within 8 minutes! A rocket into the top corner ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/EkFDp3x18J

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Brentford's Jordan Henderson sends a long ball from near his own box beyond Manchester United's defence, and striker Igor Thiago beats Harry Maguire's offside trap before striking a ferocious half volley into the top-left corner.

An outstanding shot!

Igor Thiago goal vs. Manchester United (20th min, Brentford 2-0 Manchester United)



Igor Thiago scores again! Brentford now lead 2-0 within 20 minutes against Man United ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/UoCsgCdYXe

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Kevin Schade drives down the left after another long ball troubles United's backline, and he drives a cross into the penalty area, but Altay Bayindir can only palm the delivery into the path of a grateful Thiago.

This could get messy for United!

Benjamin Sesko goal vs. Brentford (26th min, Brentford 2-1 Manchester United)



Benjamin Sesko gets his first goal for Man United! He pulls one back as they now trail 2-1 against Brentford ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bYDcQl7HK7

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Caoimhin Kelleher tries to punch away Patrick Dorgu's cross but is unable to make clear contact with the ball, and his error leads to chaos in the box, and United striker Benjamin Sesko scores with his third shot in quick succession from close range.

Game on!

76th min: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) penalty miss



Bruno Fernandes is denied from the spot by Caoimhin Kelleher to keep Brentford in the lead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AsW0ewPSnC

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Byran Mbeumo is awarded a penalty after being dragged down in the box, and after a lengthy VAR check, Bruno Fernandes steps up to take the spot kick but Kelleher dives to his left and gets a strong hand to the United captain's effort.

What a save!

Mathias Jensen goal vs. Manchester United (90+5th min, Brentford 3-1 Manchester United)



Mathias Jensen gets Brentford's third goal against Man United in the 95th minute! A thunderous strike ⚡️ ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dRcizYBrSY

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025

Brentford launch a swift counter-attack after United pushed as many players into the Bees' half as they could, and Mathias Jensen cuts inside before launching a powerful strike down the middle of the goal from just outside the penalty area.

Bayindir could have done better, but Brentford win the game!

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

Igor Thiago's finish for his first goal was outstanding, and his second showed that he is able to put himself in positions to pounce on errors.

Brentford relied on transitions to cause United problems, but they would not have been able to find as much success had Thiago not been able to threaten in behind so regularly.

BRENTFORD VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 44%-56% Manchester United

Shots: Brentford 10-14 Manchester United

Shots on target: Brentford 8-6 Manchester United

Corners: Brentford 4-2 Manchester United

Fouls: Brentford 14-10 Manchester United

BEST STATS

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025



No player has missed more penalties in the Premier League than Bruno Fernandes (6) since his debut ? pic.twitter.com/NYNPD85ZDH

— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2025



200 - Today was Ruben Amorim's 200th top-flight game as a manager. He has lost three more of his 33 Premier League games with Manchester United (17) than he did in 167 Primeira Liga matches (14). Standards. pic.twitter.com/Qz4jVWrCER

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2025



4 - Of the seven penalties Caoimhín Kelleher has faced in his career for Liverpool and Brentford (ex. shootouts), he has saved four of them (57%). Speciality. pic.twitter.com/e7XOUKQesS

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford's next game will come against United's rivals Manchester City next Sunday, with the Bees then set to face West Han United on October 20.

As for Manchester United, they will face Sunderland at Old Trafford on October 4, but they then travel to Anfield to take on Premier League champions Liverpool on October 19.

