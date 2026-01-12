Liverpool vs. Barnsley: Arne Slot confirms team news for Anfield FA Cup game as Reds aim to win competition

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jan 2026 03:04 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 03:05

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that he intends to field a strong XI against Barnsley in the FA Cup.

The Reds are set to host Barnsley at Anfield on Sunday, with the team hoping to advance into the fourth round of the competition.

Arne Slot oversaw an embarrassing exit from the FA Cup in the fourth round against Plymouth Argyle in February in 2024-25, with the result arguably the worst of his reign.

Slot insisted that he has learned from his experience in the FA Cup last season, telling reporters: "Last season I made the decision that some players needed to rest in the FA Cup because you cannot play every player every single time.

"But I can guarantee you that on Monday you will see all the players that you saw [on Thursday], maybe with some substitutions but then they will be on the bench. So that is going to be different than last season against Plymouth.

Slot has also confirmed that the availability of striker Hugo Ekitike is not yet known, but added that the club are doing everything they can to ensure he is fit for Monday's clash.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Who will Arne Slot start on Monday?

Liverpool drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday, and Slot's first substitution in that game came in second-half stoppage time.

It is safe to assumed that many of the players that started on the bench against Arsenal will trade places with those who were in the starting lineup.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to play behind centre-back Joe Gomez, while one of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk could partner him.

Calvin Ramsey is set to come in for Conor Bradley, while Curtis Jones is certain to feature from the start in midfield, and he could play alongside Trey Nyoni.

Federico Chiesa's place in the XI can be assumed, and perhaps Ekitike will be given a role in some capacity in order to build his fitness.

Can Arne Slot win the FA Cup and save his job?

The Merseysiders are fourth in the Premier League but are 14 points behind league-leaders Arsenal, and their hopes of retaining the title are all but over.

Liverpool spent in the region of £450m in the summer, so the fact they will not claim the league means 2025-26 will likely be seen as a failure.

Winning the Champions League would transform the complexion of the campaign, while winning the FA Cup would at least be a bright moment in an otherwise dim season on Merseyside.

Liverpool have beaten Arsenal once this season and kept two clean sheets in their two clashes, and they have also beaten Real Madrid, Aston Villa and Inter Milan without conceding this term.

Slot's side have shown they are capable of competing with the strongest teams around in one-off games, so there is no reason to think that they cannot go all the way in the FA Cup.