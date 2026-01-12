Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal: Moises Caicedo latest

By Anthony Nolan | 12 Jan 2026 05:25 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 05:25

Chelsea are set for their first major test of the Liam Rosenior era on Wednesday, when they take on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

The new Blues manager oversaw a 5-1 hammering of Charlton Athletic on Saturday, and he will be hoping to follow that up with a statement victory in midweek.

However, Chelsea will continue to be without a number of injured stars, and one key man has a lingering suspension, though left-back Marc Cucurella will be available once again after sitting out against the Addicks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the Blues' latest injury and suspension news ahead of their EFL Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is continuing his recovery from an ACL injury, having undergone successful surgery back in August.

The centre-back is unlikely to return to action before the end of the season, though he is pushing to be ready as soon as possible.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia has been plagued by injuries since making the switch to Stamford Bridge from Southampton, and his latest setback has seen him sidelined since November 2025.

There is currently no timeframe for when Lavia could be back in contention.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Twenty-year-old Dario Essugo joined Chelsea last summer, but his first campaign with the Blues has been hampered by injury.

The midfielder is hoping to return over the coming weeks, but no exact timeline has been set for his reintegration.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Moises Caicedo crossed the threshold for accumulating yellow cards in the EFL Cup when he was booked for sarcastically clapping the referee against Cardiff last month.

As a result, the Chelsea midfielder will miss the first leg of this semi-final.

© Imago

Mykhaylo Mudryk is provisionally suspended from football as a result of his positive doping test in December 2024.