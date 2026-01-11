Manchester United manager latest: Decision date 'revealed' as Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considered

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 23:43

Manchester United have reportedly decided to make a decision about their next interim manager on Monday.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the third round of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, and the result looks like it could be Darren Fletcher's final game in charge.

Fans have been left dismayed by the result given the Premier League is now the only competition the team are left in.

Fletcher was appointed as interim in the immediate aftermath of Ruben Amorim's sacking, though United were reported to be keen on interviewing other candidates.

talkSPORT claim that Monday will be the decisive day in regard to the club's next interim manager, with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having both held face-to-face talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

