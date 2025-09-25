Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

By the close of play at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, there may only be one team who can proudly boast an unbeaten record after six games in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Indeed, Crystal Palace and Liverpool are the only two clubs yet to suffer defeat in the English top-flight season, but those records will be on the line as the pair reunite just a few weeks on from a gripping Community Shield showdown at Wembley.

Oliver Glasner's men prevailed on penalties in the London sunshine that day and have continued to come good domestically, avoiding defeat in each of their last 11 Premier League battles and taking a praiseworthy nine points in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, Arne Slot's crop are on the hunt for an eighth successive victory across all competitions, one that could also lift them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table if other results go their way.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Liverpool and Palace ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 67

Crystal Palace wins: 16

Draws: 14

Liverpool wins: 37

A fixture that does not boast the richest head-to-head history, Crystal Palace and Liverpool have met on 67 occasions down the years, beginning with the Reds winning a 1937-38 FA Cup third-round tie after a replay.

That victory marked the first of 37 successes for the Merseyside giants in this matchup, while Palace have earned a respectable 16 wins of their own, and another 13 battles have ended in a split of the spoils.

The Eagles managed to claim a memorable triumph over Liverpool in April 2024, where a solitary Eberechi Eze strike silenced the Anfield faithful in a 1-0 win for Glasner's men, whose victory was a crushing blow to the Reds' title hopes.

Palace ended a miserable 13-match winless run against Liverpool with that surprise Anfield victory over the Easter period, and the Reds have only prevailed in two of their last seven games against the Eagles, although one did come at Selhurst Park in the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool repeated that London trick in the earliest days of the 2024-25 campaign, where despite losing Alisson Becker to injury, they triumphed thanks to an even earlier Diogo Jota strike in a 1-0 success.

In their following meeting in the Premier League that season, the Eagles came to Anfield in late May 2025 in triumphant mood after winning the FA Cup the previous weekend against Manchester City.

Liverpool were also in celebratory mood given that they had been declared league champions and knew they would lift the trophy later that day, but they had to come from behind after Ismaila Sarr pounced on a mistake at the back to give the Londoners the lead.

Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the second half for a last-man challenge, but Mohamed Salah inevitably drew the hosts level in the closing stages, and the two teams settled for a point.

Both sides accepted a point apiece in both meetings during the 2022-23 campaign, prior to which Liverpool had overcome Palace 10 times in a row in the top flight, a sequence that includes their 7-0 mauling of Roy Hodgson's side at Selhurst Park in December 2020.

Palace's stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool in the Premier League era, as they have won eight and drawn one of their last nine top-flight matches at Selhurst Park, where they are undefeated since a 3-1 defeat in November 2014.

However, the ground was also the site of Luis Suarez's tearful outburst earlier that year, as Brendan Rodgers's Liverpool remarkably threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Palace, a result that effectively handed Manchester City the title.

Nevertheless, Palace's 38 home goals conceded to Liverpool - and 69 overall - are their worst records against a single opponent in the Premier League, and Sadio Mane leads the way in terms of individual strikes against Palace with 10, but Mohamed Salah (eight) is not far behind.

Palace also boast a strong record at Anfield, with the club unbeaten in their last three at the stadium, drawing twice in that time.

In fact, the Londoners have won four and drawn of their past 11 at the Reds' home, a period of games that includes three consecutive victories from May 2015 to April 2017.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 10, 2025: Crystal Palace 2-2 Liverpool (3-2 after pens) (Community Shield)

May 25, 2025 Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2024 Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2024: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2022: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jun 24, 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2019: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Jan 19, 2019: Liverpool 4-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2018: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 31, 2018: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 19, 2017: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2017: Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2016: Crystal Palace 2-4 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2016: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 25, 2025 Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Oct 05, 2024 Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2024: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 25, 2023: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2022: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2021: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

May 23, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info