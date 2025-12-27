How long does a thigh injury take to heal? Recovery times and possible return dates explained

By Joshua Cole | 27 Dec 2025 16:13 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 16:12

As more and more matches seem to be added to the fixture calendar each season, including famous examples such as the establishment of the league phase in UEFA competitions during 2024-25 and the extension of the Club World Cup in the summer, the physical demands placed on players grow in tandem.

Many key figures within the beautiful game have spoken up regarding player welfare, as the increased workload is inevitably linked to a rise in injuries.

One of the most common issues that players face is the development of thigh injuries, given that running, passing, shooting, turning and tackling all require the muscles in the upper leg to generate force.

Damage in the thigh area can lead to a wide variety of outcomes in terms of downtime, with minor problems fading quickly, and more severe issues demanding months on the sidelines.

Bruno Fernandes is a high-profile player to have recently suffered a thigh injury, with the Manchester United captain damaging his hamstring.

Fernandes has largely avoided injuries during his career, so it came as a huge surprise when he picked up the injury in the first half of the recent Premier League game with Aston Villa.

The Man United skipper actually continued until half time and was able to cover the ground and even get a powerful shot off while carrying the injury, with the Portugal international simply not used to dealing with issues of that magnitude.

There has been no timeframe set for Fernandes in terms of his recovery, but the expectation is that the attacker will be back at some stage in January, potentially sooner than initially feared.

However, for many, a thigh injury will equal a long time on the sidelines, with some instances requiring surgical intervention.

With this in mind, Sports Mole answers the question in detail: How long does a thigh injury take to heal?

What is a thigh injury?

A thigh injury refers to damage in the large muscles at the top of the leg. These include the quadriceps (at the front), the hamstrings (at the back), and the adductors (on the inner thigh). These muscles help with movement, power, and stability.

Most football-related thigh injuries are muscle strains or tears, and these can occur when a player stretches too far, kicks too hard, or suddenly changes direction. Thigh injuries are more likely to happen if the muscles are tired, tight, or not warmed up properly.

A scan (such as an MRI) can help doctors see how bad the damage is. Based on that, they classify the injury into different grades.

How long does a thigh injury take to heal?

Recovery depends on how serious the injury is, and here is a simple breakdown based on the grading system:

Grade 1 (Mild strain): 1 to 2 weeks

This is the least serious type, and it may feel like tightness or slight pain in the muscle. The player can usually walk and may not notice swelling.

A few days of rest, ice, and light rehab is often enough, with players returning within one to two weeks.

Grade 2 (Partial tear): 3 to 6 weeks

This is more painful and may include swelling or bruising, and the player may limp and struggle to stretch the leg fully.

Treatment includes physiotherapy, massage, and gradual strength work, with most recovering fully in three to six weeks.

Grade 3 (Complete tear): 6 to 12 weeks or longer

This is the most serious injury and may need surgery, especially if the muscle is fully torn. Swelling and bruising are severe, and walking can be very painful.

After surgery or long rest, rehab will be slow and must be handled with care. Recovery time ranges from six weeks to three months or more.

The position of the tear also matters. Injuries at the centre of the muscle usually heal faster than those at the tendon or near the bone. Age, fitness level, and medical care also affect recovery time.

What are the risks of returning early from a thigh injury?

Thigh muscles are heavily used during football. If a player returns too early, the muscle can tear again.

In some cases, the second injury is worse than the first, and it not only leads to more time out but can also reduce the player's speed and strength long term.

Another risk is chronic pain or tightness. Some players never feel fully comfortable again if the muscle does not heal properly, and in most cases, this affects performance and confidence.

Poor rehab, skipping exercises, or rushing to return can also lead to new injuries in other parts of the leg. This is because the body tries to compensate for the weak thigh muscle, putting stress on the knee or hip.

Clubs try to avoid all of this by using return-to-play tests. These check if the player can sprint, jump, and turn without pain. Only after passing these tests should a player return to full training or match action.

One famous example concerns Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, who suffered a thigh injury, returned, and then shortly after got another thigh problem.

Ousmane Dembele also endured battles with thigh injuries during the 2019-20 campaign. An initial five-week injury turned into 10, with the player enduring thigh‐related muscle issues.

Football injury recovery guides