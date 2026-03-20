Preview: Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 20 Mar 2026 13:28

Two sides level on points at the top of the Brasileiro Serie A table will go head-to-head in the early hours of Sunday, as Sao Paulo host Palmeiras at the MorumBIS.

While the hosts sit second on goal difference, the league-leading Verdao arrive with momentum and a strong recent record in this fixture, setting up a high-stakes clash in the title race.

Match preview

Sao Paulo head into this contest with the opportunity to climb to the top of the table if they can secure all three points on home soil.

After seven matches, Tricolor Paulista sit second with 16 points, having recorded five wins, one draw and one defeat, while scoring 10 goals and conceding just four.

Their only setback so far came in their most recent outing, a narrow defeat to Atletico Mineiro, where Ivan Roman’s second-half strike proved decisive.

That result halted their strong run of form, and they will now be keen to respond quickly, particularly in a fixture of this magnitude.

Following the departure of Hernan Crespo, Roger Machado was appointed earlier this month and faces a major test against the league leaders.

Having finished eighth last season, Sao Paulo appear to be showing early signs of improvement, and a positive result here could further strengthen their credentials as potential title contenders.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Palmeiras, meanwhile, sit top of the table on goal difference, also with 16 points, and know that victory in this encounter would give them breathing space at the summit.

The Verdao have won five, drawn one and lost one of their opening seven matches, maintaining a strong start to the campaign.

Their only defeat came against Vasco da Gama on matchday five, when they surrendered a first-half lead and lost in the second half.

Palmeiras are in form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Botafogo in their most recent outing.

Having finished second last season, just three points behind Flamengo, Abel Ferreira’s side once again look well-equipped to challenge for the title.

Recent history also favours the visitors, who defeated Sao Paulo 2-1 in the Campeonato Paulista in March and have won each of the last five meetings between the sides.

That dominance could provide an added psychological edge heading into this crucial top-of-the-table clash.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Palmeiras Brasileiro form:

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Palmeiras form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Sao Paulo will be without Lucas Moura, who is sidelined with a broken rib and is not expected to return until late April.

Ryan Francisco also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a long-term cruciate ligament injury sustained in July 2025.

In attack, Jonathan Calleri and Luciano are expected to lead the line, with support likely to come from wide areas.

Defensively, Alan Franco and Sabino should form the core of the backline in front of goalkeeper Rafael.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, will be without Paulinho, who remains sidelined with a long-term shin injury.

At the back, Agustin Giay, Murilo Cerqueira, Gustavo Gomez and Arthur Gabriel are all expected to feature in defence.

Jose Manuel Lopez, who has already scored three goals this season, is set to spearhead the attack once again.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Franco, Sabino, Diaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho, Antonio; Lucas, Calleri, Luciano

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Gabriel, Cerqueira, Gomez, Giay; Pereira, Freitas; Allan, Prado, Arias; Lopez

We say: Sao Paulo 1-2 Palmeiras

With both sides level on points, this contest is likely to be decided by fine margins. However, Palmeiras’ recent dominance in this fixture gives them a slight edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.