Liverpool face several obstacles in the reported interest in a Real Madrid star midfielder, whose situation in the Spanish capital gives Los Blancos the upper hand.





Liverpool are reportedly considering a high-value transfer involving a Real Madrid star as they aim to enhance their midfield quality and depth.

Arne Slot’s team have suffered four consecutive defeats across all competitions, the most recent being a 2-1 loss to their long-standing rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Although the club’s midfield options have not been solely responsible for the defending English champions’ decline in performances and results, the Merseyside club’s plans have been outlined in the Spanish media.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool’s main midfield target is Eduardo Camavinga, and the Reds are believed to see an opportunity in signing the Frenchman.

Eduardo Camavinga: Why Liverpool reportedly want Real Madrid star

As reported by the aforementioned source, the Reds have identified the 22-year-old as a solution to improve the quality of their midfield, considering the perceived dip in Alexis Mac Allister’s form and the imbalance in that area of the pitch.

Camavinga’s versatility in several midfield roles and his competence at left-back are reportedly increasing Liverpool’s interest in the two-time La Liga winner.

The 22-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Rennes in 2021, and he has since played in 186 matches across all competitions for the La Liga giants.

However, his playing time has decreased this season despite returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss just over a month of action between August and September.

The young Frenchman has started only one La Liga game for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso — Sunday's 1-0 victory over Getafe — having previously appeared as a substitute against Espanyol, Levante, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

The report suggests that Liverpool might bid around €80m (£69.5m) for Camavinga, as they seek to strengthen options in that area of the pitch.

Eduardo Camavinga: Reported barriers to Liverpool’s interest in Real Madrid star

A significant obstacle for Liverpool is undoubtedly Camavinga's contract in Madrid, where his current deal binds him to Los Blancos until 2029.

With four years remaining, the Spanish giants hold all the negotiating power if the defending Premier League champions decide to pursue him.

It also remains uncertain whether the Reds can persuade Real to release a potential starter during the winter transfer window, as it could disrupt the balance of the Spanish side's squad.

The outcome will largely depend on Camavinga's willingness to consider a move away from the club he joined in 2021, and this remains uncertain amid the Reds' rumoured interest.