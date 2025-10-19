Harry Maguire's late header propels Manchester United to a momentous 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Anfield, as the champions' losing run extends to four games.

Given both sides' defensive frailties in recent weeks, an early goal was perhaps a surefire bet, and so it proved as Bryan Mbeumo tucked away the second-quickest strike this fixture has ever seen in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian's goal was shrouded in controversy, though, as Alexis Mac Allister was down with a head injury - caused by teammate Virgil van Dijk - while Ruben Amorim's men surged forward to devastating effect.

The rest of the first half followed the same chaotic pattern, as Cody Gakpo and Bruno Fernandes hit the post - the former doing so twice - while Senne Lammens thwarted Alexander Isak as Liverpool unsuccessfully pushed for a leveller.

The second half picked up from where the first ended - with the unfortunate Gakpo hitting the woodwork for a third time - but the Dutchman's luck was finally in when he levelled from close range in the 78th minute.

By this time, Slot had made an abundance of attacking substitutions, but in the most unexpected late twist to the tale, Harry Maguire and all his aerial excellence headed home an incredible late winner.

The Red Devils survived eight minutes of injury time before exploding into euphoria, as they celebrated moving to within two points of Liverpool in the Premier League table, where Slot's men sit fourth and the visitors ninth.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A phrase that has rarely - if ever - been used since took charge of Man United; this was an Amorim masterclass.

Nearly one year after replacing Erik ten Hag, the former Sporting Lisbon head coach has finally won back-to-back games in the Premier League, and there could have been no better place for the Red Devils to break that duck.

Amorim raised eyebrows by benching Benjamin Sesko and starting Maguire, but the 40-year-old got both calls absolutely spot on, as he masterminded Man United's first Premier League away win since March and their first top-flight Anfield success since 2016.

Man United's delight was Liverpool's despair, as Slot suffered a fate that did not befall Jurgen Klopp once during his nine years at the club - four successive defeats across all competitions.

However, the Dutchman cannot take all the flack for this one - Gakpo struck the post three times and missed a late sitter, Isak was not his ruthless self, and another referee may have blown the whistle to stop play before Mbeumo's goal.

Nevertheless, the form book does not lie, and Liverpool's hopes of retaining their glistering Premier League crown are already in serious danger.

David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

"There is no game Liverpool hate losing more than an Anfield meeting with their rivals as the biggest club in English football, Manchester United. But perhaps it makes it easier to take your medicine when it is a defeat that felt both deserved and not particularly surprising.

"The fact is, United did not have to play that well to secure victory, defending deep and hitting the vast spaces this Reds team so often leave to opponents. That has too often this season been enough to neuter a much-changed attack and create chances at a defence that has lost all solidity.

"It is why this result will sting Liverpool more than ever - this was not just a result that ensured bragging rights were lost. It was also a performance that casts doubt over what lies ahead in their defence of the Premier League title."

LIVERPOOL VS. MAN UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Bryan Mbeumo goal vs. Liverpool (2nd min, Liverpool 0-1 Man United)



"STAGGERING START!" One minute on the clock and Mbeumo gives Man Utd the lead at Anfield! ?

Controversy was inevitable in this fixture, and it has taken just over a minute for the first contentious moment, one that Man United are the beneficiaries of!

Mbeumo, Van Dijk and Mac Allister are all challenging for the ball in the air, and the Dutchman accidentally elbows his Argentine teammate, who stays down clutching his head.

However, referee Michael Oliver allows play to continue as Man United charge forward through Amad Diallo, who plays a delightful outside-of-the-foot pass into the path of Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian gets goal-side of Van Dijk, is played onside by Ibrahima Konate, and calmly curls the ball into the centre of the goal past Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Mohamed Salah miss vs. Man United (65th min, Liverpool 0-1 Man United)



Mo Salah passes up a big opportunity to level the scoring! ?

A contender for Mohamed Salah's worst-ever miss in a Liverpool shirt?

The Egypt international seemingly has to score after Milos Kerkez's cross finds its way to his feet at the back post, but he inexplicably spoons the ball wide of Lammens's near post.

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Man United (78th min, Liverpool 1-1 Man United)



GAKPO MAKES ANFIELD ERUPT!! ?

From crashing the woodwork to crashing the back of the net - Gakpo levels for Liverpool.

An episode of pinball in the Man United box ends with Federico Chiesa playing a smart ball across the six-yard box for Gakpo, who is being played onside by Patrick Dorgu and bundles home the equaliser!

Harry Maguire vs. Liverpool (84th min, Liverpool 1-2 Man United)



Harry Maguire with a MASSIVE header to send the away end wild! ?

How about that for ripping up the script!

The stage is perfectly set for Liverpool to go on and find a winner, but the majestic Maguire has other ideas, heading home into the bottom corner after a fabulous cross from Fernandes!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY MAGUIRE



With minutes remaining, Harry Maguire puts Man Utd ahead at Anfield ✨

A word of appreciation for Fernandes's first-time delivery - which disorientated the Liverpool defence - but when there is a header to be won and a bottom corner to be found, Maguire is possibly the safest bet there is.

Not only providing the decisive contribution at the correct end, Maguire proved as defensively diligent as ever, recording eight clearances and four recoveries to play a starring role in a starry night for Man United.

LIVERPOOL VS. MAN UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 63%-37% Man United

Shots: Liverpool 18-12 Man United

Shots on target: Liverpool 6-4 Man United

Corners: Liverpool 9-4 Man United

Fouls: Liverpool 8-14 Man United

BEST STATS



2 - This is only the second time that there has been a goal within the opening two minutes of a Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, after Nicky Butt for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in October 1995. Stunned.

4 - Liverpool have lost four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since November 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. Sobering.

It has taken 35 matches, but Ruben Amorim finally records back-to-back Premier League wins in charge of Manchester United.

PL assists: 52 — Bruno Fernandes 51 — Eric Cantona for Man United

WHAT NEXT?

Champions League matters now take centre stage for Liverpool, who travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night before heading to Brentford next Saturday evening.

As for Man United - who have no European commitments to attend to this season - the Red Devils have five days to rest up before they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the 5.30pm kickoff on October 25.

