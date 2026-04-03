La Liga
Mallorca
Apr 4, 2026 3.15pm
2
1
HT : 1 0
FT Estadi Mallorca Son Moix
Real Madrid
  • Manu Morlanes 41' goal
  • David López 70' yellowcard
  • Jan Virgili 70' yellowcard
  • Mateo Joseph 70' yellowcard
  • Antonio Sánchez 81' yellowcard
  • Vedat Muriqi 90'+1' goal
  • yellowcard Éder Militão  59'
  • yellowcard Vinicius Junior 59'
  • yellowcard Jude Bellingham 59'
  • yellowcard Jude Bellingham 60'
  • yellowcard Éder Militão  60'
  • yellowcard Thiago Pitarch 72'
  • yellowcard Franco Mastantuono 76'
  • yellowcard Franco Mastantuono 77'
  • goal Éder Militão  88'

Team News: Mallorca vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Mallorca vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Mallorca are 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

MALLORCA VS. REAL MADRID

MALLORCA

Out: Jan Salas (knee), Lucas Bergstrom (muscle)

Doubtful: Takuma Asano (hamstring), Marash Kumbulla (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica; Costa, Mascarell; Joseph, Torre, Virgili; Muriqi

REAL MADRID

Out: Federico Valverde (suspended), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Raul Asencio (muscle), Eder Militao (hamstring), Vinicius Junior (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Pitarch, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Diaz, Mbappe

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