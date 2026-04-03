Team News: Mallorca vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 03 Apr 2026 15:15

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, four points behind leaders Barcelona, while Mallorca are 18th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

MALLORCA

Out: Jan Salas (knee), Lucas Bergstrom (muscle)

Doubtful: Takuma Asano (hamstring), Marash Kumbulla (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roman; Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica; Costa, Mascarell; Joseph, Torre, Virgili; Muriqi

REAL MADRID

Out: Federico Valverde (suspended), Dani Ceballos (calf), Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring), Raul Asencio (muscle), Eder Militao (hamstring), Vinicius Junior (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Pitarch, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; Diaz, Mbappe