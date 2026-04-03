Phil Foden: Pep Guardiola gives honest verdict on “normal process” amid Man City, England concerns

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 15:24 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 15:28

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has “zero” concerns over Phil Foden’s form and has backed the playmaker to get back to his best in the near future.

At the age of 25, Foden has already won 18 trophies with the Citizens and the academy graduate has made more than 350 appearances since making his professional debut almost a decade ago, scoring 110 goals and registering 60 assists.

After winning his first Premier League title at the age of just 17, Foden developed into an integral first-team star for Guardiola’s side, playing a key role in City’s treble-winning season in 2022-23 and then recording 19 goals and eight assists as they secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive top-flight title.

A difficult 2024-25 season followed, before he rediscovered some of his best form at the start of the current campaign. He contributed to six goals (three goals, three assists) at the FIFA Club World Cup, before registering a further 10 goals and five assists across domestic and continental competitions up until mid-December.

Foden scored six goals in five games between November 29 and December 14, but he has since failed to find the net in any of his last 20 club appearances, while he has also provided just one assist.

An alarming drop-off in form has led to Foden starting in just four of Man City’s last 15 games, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku all preferred in the final third by Guardiola.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Despite his poor form at club level, Foden was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for March’s international break and was the only Three Lions player to start both friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Foden was unable to make the desired impact in both appearances, though, playing as a midfielder against Uruguay and then in a false-nine position in the defeat to Japan in the absence of injured talisman Harry Kane.

At a time when concerns mount over Foden’s lost spark, Guardiola has jumped to his defence and views the playmaker’s difficult spell as a “normal process” in any player’s career.

Guardiola has “zero” concerns over Foden’s form

At a press conference on Friday ahead of Man City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Saturday, Guardiola was asked if he has any concerns over Foden’s situation, and he replied: “Nothing, zero.

“He's 25, 26 years-old, he's won six Premier Leagues, a lot of things, and his contribution to what we have done is incredible.

“What happened is a normal process in a long, long, long career. It's a normal situation, and the moment he will make a click and turn, he'll be back to what he is."

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Foden “not guaranteed” England World Cup place

Guardiola’s comments come after Tuchel admitted that Foden’s place in his World Cup squad is "not guaranteed"

"Obviously he didn't have a lot of minutes for City recently, then he came to camp with the brightest smile and was so good in training,” Tuchel told reporters earlier this week.

"And I thought he will just surprise us and will play with the same verve and excitement but, yeah, he struggles to have the full impact."

Foden is in contention to play for Man City against Liverpool this weekend and he will be keen to prove a point either from the start or as a substitute, as he bids to reignite his career for club and country.

A strong performance against Liverpool could then be rewarded with appearances in back-to-back Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal this month, and statement displays in those matches, too, would go a long way to silencing his critics and regaining a regular place in Guardiola’s team.

Foden may also have second thoughts over leaving his boyhood club, amid reports claiming that he is currently considering a move abroad at a time when Man City contract talks have stalled.