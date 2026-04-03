Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Harry Kane in fitness race for Champions League clash following England injury blow

By Ben Sully | 03 Apr 2026 15:12 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 14:47

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has emerged as a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kane was one of several England players permitted to miss the 1-1 draw against Uruguay in an effort to manage his workload.

The England skipper was then expected to feature in Tuesday's friendly against Japan at Wembley.

However, Kane was forced to miss the 1-0 defeat after he sustained an ankle injury in England training.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Kompany delivers Kane injury update

Thomas Tuchel described the setback as a "minor injury", but the issue will keep Kane out of Bayern's Bundesliga meeting with Freiburg on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is now facing a battle to prove his fitness in time for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid, although Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is "positive" about his chances of playing.

“Harry trained well until Sunday, then he felt something in his ankle while with the national team," Kompany said ahead of the away clash with Freiburg.

"That will have an impact on tomorrow's game - he won't be available.

“Nevertheless, I'm positive about Tuesday. It's not great, I'd like him to play against Freiburg, but as things stand today, that won't be possible.”

© Imago / IMAGO / osnapix

Kane crucial to Bayern's Champions League hopes

With seven games left to go in the Bundesliga season, Bayern boast a commanding nine-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, putting them on course to retain their league title.

However, Bayern will not just be content with winning the league title, with Kompany's side also looking to go the distance in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal.

Kane will surely be key to Bayern's chances of winning their first Champions League title since 2019-20, having scored 10 goals in nine European appearances this term.

The Bayern marksman has racked up a total of 48 goals across his 40 competitive appearances this term, and that sort of quality in the final third will be a big miss if Kane fails to prove his fitness for the midweek trip to the Spanish capital.