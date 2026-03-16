Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Atletico Madrid clash: Richarlison, Romero, Palhinha, Udogie, Kudus latest

By Matt Law | 16 Mar 2026 08:01 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:05

Tottenham Hotspur will need a spectacular result on Wednesday night if they are to move past Atletico Madrid and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Spurs trail 5-2 to Atletico from the first leg of their last-16 contest in the competition, leaving the North London outfit with a mountain to climb in the reverse match.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Atletico, who are the red-hot favourites to advance to the final eight.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: March 18 (vs. Atletico)

Romero was forced off in the closing stages of the defeat to Atletico following a clash of heads with teammate Joao Palhinha - the defender missed out against Liverpool, but there is a chance that he could return vs. Atletico in the second leg.

Joao Palhinha

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Head

Possible return date: March 18 (vs. Atletico)

Palhinha was taken off towards the end of the defeat to Atletico following a clash of heads with teammate Romero, and he remains a doubt for this clash.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 18 (vs. Atletico)

Udogie sustained a hamstring injury in Spurs' loss to Man United at Old Trafford on February 7, but the defender could be back in the squad vs. Atletico.

Ben Davies

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Foot

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Davies was stretchered off with a severe ankle injury against West Ham United in January, and the defender faces another month or so on the sidelines.

Lucas Bergvall

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Bergvall is nursing a serious ankle problem, and the highly-rated midfielder is not expected to be back on the field until the middle of April.

Mohammed Kudus

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: April 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Kudus was forced off in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on January 4 with a thigh injury, and the problem will keep him out for at least another month.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 2 (vs. Aston Villa)

Bentancur suffered a severe hamstring injury at the beginning of the year, and the midfielder is currently working towards returning at the start of May.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Newcastle on February 10, so the attacker will not be involved for the remainder of the campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison has been sidelined since sustaining an ACL injury in August, and the attacker is working towards being available for the start of pre-season.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, and it is unclear when the Sweden international will be available to make his return.

Conor Gallagher

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: March 18 (vs. Atletico)

Gallagher missed out against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon due to an illness, but the midfielder should be back in the squad against Atletico.

Yves Bissouma © Imago Status: Out Type of injury: Muscle Possible return date: Unknown Bissouma is facing another spell on the sidelines with a muscular problem, and it is unclear at this stage when the midfielder could be available again.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Return date: March 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Richarlison was on the scoresheet in Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, but the Brazilian is suspended against Atletico due to the milestone yellow card that he picked up in the first leg in the Spanish capital.