Newcastle lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 21:55

Newcastle United could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Magpies’ 3-1 second-leg defeat at Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and the attacker has emerged as a major doubt for this weekend.

Midfield duo Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley were both absent in midweek due to ankle problems and a late call is set to be made on their availability for the game against Brentford, while Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain in the treatment room.

Head coach Eddie Howe will likely revert to a back four this weekend with Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn all battling for starts at centre-back. Burn is also a contender to replace Lewis Hall at left-back, while Kieran Trippier is set to continue at right-back and goalkeeper Nick Pope will likely come back in for Aaron Ramsdale.

If Guimaraes and Miley are not fit to return, then Sandro Tonali could be joined in a three-man midfield by Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock, while Howe will weigh up whether to start Nick Woltemade or former Brentford striker Yoane Wissa - a £55m summer arrival - as the central striker.

Anthony Elanga scored has first Newcastle goal at the 32nd time of asking in midweek and he will hope to force his way into the first XI on the right flank, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes are also competition for a start out wide.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes

