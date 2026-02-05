Brentford lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 19:35 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 21:55

Brentford are set to be without four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva all remain long-term absences with knee injuries, while key attacker Kevin Schade is suspended after being sent off for a stamp in the Bees’ 1-0 win away against Aston Villa last weekend.

Mikkel Damsgaard recovered from a minor knee issue to watch on as an unused substitute against Villa, and he is set to battle with Keane Lewis-Potter for a start in the final third in the absence of Schade.

Top scorer Igor Thiago netted two of his 16 Premier League goals in a 3-1 win against Newcastle earlier this season and he is expected to lead the line once again, while Dango Ouattara scored the only goal away against Villa last time out, and the winger - set to make his 100th PL appearance on the right flank - will be looking to net in consecutive games for the first time.

Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janet and Jordan Henderson could all retain their starting spots in centre-midfield, though Yehor Yarmolyuk is a strong contender to force his way back into Keith Andrews's first XI.

Nathan Collins was given a rare rest against Villa, but the Bees captain is expected to return at centre-back at the expense of either Sepp van den Berg or Kristoffer Ajer, while Michael Kayode and Rico Henry are set to retain their starting spots at full-back.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson, Jensen; Ouattara, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

