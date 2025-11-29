Manchester United transfer news: Serie A giants make 'fresh contact' over out-of-favour Ruben Amorim man

By Darren Plant | 29 Nov 2025 11:30 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 11:48

Manchester United are reportedly receiving fresh interest in midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Although the 20-year-old burst onto the scene under Erik ten Hag, the academy graduate has struggled to make an impression on current head coach Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo has accumulated just 170 minutes across eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, failing to break into what remains an inconsistent team.

While Amorim has generally maintained that he likes the England international and values his presence in his squad, Man United are not in a position of strength with regards to his future.

Albeit holding an option to extend Mainoo's contract until 2028, the player will have no intention of considering an extension unless his situation improves at Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Serie A giant to renew Mainoo interest?

According to Football Italia expert Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli are ready to make another attempt to sign Mainoo during the winter transfer window.

Napoli allegedly failed with an approach during the summer market with United prepared to stand firm over their valuation of the player.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Antonio Conte is eager to bolster his midfield options after injuries to Billy Gilmour, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne.

Mainoo is said to sit at the top of Napoli's shortlist for reinforcements in that area of the pitch, and the player may welcome any opportunity to earn regular first-team football.

If a deal is to be considered, Napoli and Man United may prefer a loan agreement for differing reasons.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Will Amorim consider Mainoo exit?

As it stands, Mainoo seemingly finds himself in fourth place in the midfield pecking order, behind Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte.

There are many United supporters who would prefer Fernandes playing further forward to accommodate Mainoo alongside Casemiro, but there have been no signs that is under Amorim's consideration.

That said, Amorim would only give the green light to an exit for Mainoo if United can sign a like-for-like replacement.

Despite being linked with some high-profile names for that position, it is unrealistic to expect the Red Devils to get such a deal over the line in the winter when a return to European football for 2026-27 remains up in the air.