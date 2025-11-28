Crystal Palace injury news: Fresh Guehi, Richards, Hughes, Sosa update from Glasner before Man United clash

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 16:58

Oliver Glasner has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his Crystal Palace squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles head into this contest on the back of suffering a 2-1 away defeat to Strasbourg in the Conference League on Thursday night.

Midfielder Will Hughes was forced off just after the half-hour mark, while captain Marc Guehi was replaced at half time, raising concerns over their fitness.

After the match, Glasner told reporters: “Will [Hughes] just overstretched his knee. Let's see - we will assess him. It doesn’t look that bad.

“[Guehi’s substitution] was just planned before, because he couldn't train for two-and-a-half weeks, he had the 90 minutes last week [against Wolves]. Of course he should play and he will play against Manchester United. That's why we had to manage the minutes, so no issues with Marc.”

© Imago

Glasner issues positive update on Guehi, Richards and Hughes

Chris Richards replaced Guehi at the interval having previously been withdrawn early with cramp in the 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves, and Glasner has since played down fears over the American’s fitness.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Glasner said: “We started with three new players yesterday. We managed Marc Guehi’s and Chris Richards’ minutes, and yes, maybe [we should have rotated more], but it’s always the question afterwards.”

Providing a fresh update on Hughes, the Austrian added: “Will doesn't look so bad, so we're very hopeful that he’ll be in the matchday squad.”

However, Glasner has confirmed that left wing-back Borna Sosa - who missed the midweek defeat to Strasbourg with a knock - is not available to return for Sunday’s clash with Man United.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Cheick Doucoure and Caleb Kporha remain long-term absentees for Palace and continue to recover from respective knee and back issues.

© Imago

Palace must “perform on the top level” to beat Man Utd

Glasner is expecting a response from his Crystal Palace players following their midweek defeat and has encouraged his team to “perform on the top level” if they wish to get the better of Man United.

“For us, yesterday it was emotional, but today being back rational, analysing what we can do better, what was good, because we need to perform on the top level against Man United,” said Glasner.

“They're doing really well, even though they lost their last game against Everton at home, but you can see when you're watching them, and we watched many clips also from our games last year, I think it's different now.

“Also their work rate has increased massively, and the system players know what to do much more than maybe six, seven months ago, and it will be a great test for us.”

Crystal Palace currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, two points above Man United in 10th, and victory on Sunday could see them finish the weekend inside the top four if other results go their way.