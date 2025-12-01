Preview: Burnley vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 01 Dec 2025 08:43 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 09:44

Looking to avoid five straights defeats at the top table of English football, relegation-threatened Burnley welcome Crystal Palace to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Clarets suffered late heartbreak in the capital at the hands of Brentford on the weekend, whilst the Eagles' excellent run of form at Selhurst Park halted against Manchester United.

Match preview

After consecutive wins over Leeds United and Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers to conclude a respectable October, Burnley will be delighted to see the back of a sorry November schedule, in which they experienced four straight Premier League defeats.

It appeared as if the Clarets were heading towards a commendable share of the spoils at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon, however a frantic final 11 minutes brought four goals - three of which falling in the favour of Brentford, with Igor Thiago bagging a brace.

On a mission to avoid five top-flight losses in a row for the first time since November 2023, Scott Parker's troops have dropped down to 19th spot in the Premier League rankings ahead of a midweek trip to South London, one point behind West Ham United in the safety of 17th place.

Collecting seven points from six matches at their Lancashire base so far, the Clarets have been pretty solid but need to increase their attacking output, with Burnley netting just five goals at home this season, fewer than any other side in the division.

Despite an overall lack of forward threat, fingers certainly cannot be pointed at flying Dutchman Zian Flemming, who is flexing his muscles during his maiden Premier League campaign, scoring four goals across 10 top-flight appearances so far.

© Imago

A model of consistency for large parts of their time under the expert tutelage of Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace have now lost back-to-back competitive fixtures for the second time this season, with November's itinerary ending with defeats to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg and Man United.

Strengthening his case for a seat on France's plane to the 2026 World Cup, Jean-Philippe Mateta held his nerve from the penalty spot to fire the Eagles ahead against the Red Devils, who netted twice in the second half to end Palace's 12-game unbeaten league run at home.

Looking to avoid three straight competitive defeats for the first time in 13 months, Glasner's troops are currently occupying ninth spot in the Premier League standings, although they are just four points behind Aston Villa in the lowest of the guaranteed Champions League berths.

Regardless of their Conference League struggles in France last week, the Eagles have been mightily impressive on the road this season, with only Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur earning more away points, whilst Glasner's side have conceded a league-low four goals across six top-flight outings.

Recent matches between the two sides have represented all-or-nothing affairs on the whole, with only one team scoring in seven of the last 10 contests between Burnley and Crystal Palace, suggesting that the first goal on Wednesday night could be crucial.

Burnley Premier League form: W W L L L L

Crystal Palace Premier League form: D L W D W L

Crystal Palace form (all competitions): W W D W L L

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

After being hooked off on the 60th-minute mark at Brentford last time out, Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could drop to the bench for Wednesday night's clash.

There are a number of options in terms of Clarets replacements for the Tunisia international, including the physicality of Lesley Ugochukwu.

Joint-top goalscorer for the hosts alongside Flemming, Jaidon Antony is knocking on the door for a promotion from the bench.

All yet to kick a competitive ball this season, Connor Roberts (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee) and Zeki Amoundi (knee) remain sidelined.

Forced off with an ankle injury during the first half versus Man United, Palace's Ismaila Sarr was seen leaving Selhurst Park on crutches.

As a result, the Senegal international is expected to miss the next few matches, with Eddie Nketiah a candidate to take a place in the XI.

A summer signing from Ajax in the Netherlands, Borna Sosa has managed just the single Premier League appearance so far due to injury.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman; Ugochukwu, Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Foster, Flemming

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Nketiah, Pino; Mateta

We say: Burnley 1-2 Crystal Palace

After a difficult run of fixtures to conclude November, the beginning of the festive schedule brings the challenge of FA Cup holders Crystal Palace to Lancashire.

The Eagles have suffered a pair of setbacks in recent times but will fancy their chances of making amends at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

