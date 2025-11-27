Fulham injury news: Marco Silva delivers encouraging Antonee Robinson update ahead of Tottenham clash

By Ben Sully | 27 Nov 2025 20:17 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 03:08

Fulham boss Marco Silva has provided an encouraging update on Antonee Robinson’s recovery, although he was unable to deliver an estimated recovery date.

Robinson returned to action in August after undergoing knee surgery in the summer, but he has been out since the start of October following an injury setback.

The USA international has missed the last six matches since being an unused substitute for Fulham’s defeat to Bournemouth on October 3.

Robinson is still not ready to return to action, but Silva was able to offer a positive update ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

© Imago / Action Plus

Silva provides Robinson injury update

"Not yet, but he is getting better,” Silva said when asked whether their is a timeframe for Robinson’s return in Thursday’s pre-match conference.

"He is getting good feelings but is doing individual work, nice to see him on the pitch.

"He is getting better and more confident. Not just about his knees but his mindset. Soon we can have more news, but right now we have no timescale."

In Robinson’s absence, Ryan Sessegnon is expected to retain his place at left-back for Saturday’s game against his former club.

© Imago

When could Robinson make his injury comeback?

While Silva was unable to offer a timescale, The Athletic are reporting that Robinson could be back on the pitch within the next three to four weeks.

The report states that the USA international is now 'pain-free' following his injury nightmare, which had created fears that he could miss next year's World Cup.

There is a suggestion that the EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle on December 17 could be a possible return date if Robinson keeps progressing in his recovery.

However, that date may be on the ambitious side, with Fulham keen to exercise caution with their first-choice left-back.