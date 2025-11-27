Team News: Tottenham vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 13:52 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 19:00

The bright lights of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will shine down on the Lilywhites and Fulham in Saturday night's Premier League London derby.

Spurs were slain 5-3 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, whereas the Cottagers edged out Sunderland 1-0 last weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SPURS

Out: Cristian Romero (suspended), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh), Radu Dragusin (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Jimenez