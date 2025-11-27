Team News: Tottenham vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

The bright lights of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will shine down on the Lilywhites and Fulham in Saturday night's Premier League London derby.
Spurs were slain 5-3 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, whereas the Cottagers edged out Sunderland 1-0 last weekend, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
SPURS vs. FULHAM
SPURS
Out: Cristian Romero (suspended), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (ACL), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (ankle)
Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh), Radu Dragusin (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Antonee Robinson (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Wilson, Iwobi, Chukwueze; Jimenez