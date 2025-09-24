Liverpool reportedly learn how the extent of the injury suffered by Giovanni Leoni during Tuesday's EFL Cup tie against Southampton.

Liverpool have reportedly learned the extent of the injury that Giovanni Leoni sustained against Southampton on Tuesday night.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool paid in the region of £26m to secure a deal for the highly-regarded youngster.

Despite his undoubted potential, the 18-year-old was made to wait to make his Liverpool debut until the EFL Cup tie against the Championship outfit.

Leoni starred for the majority of the contest before landing awkwardly when making a challenge on the touchline during the closing stages.

The teenager required gas and air as he was taken down the Anfield tunnel, naturally leading to concern that he faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Liverpool learn Leoni injury update

As per Fabrizio Romano, who was commenting on X, Leoni has torn his ACL and faces an extended period out of action.

Romano says that "several months" will be required for Leoni to come back into contention, but he now faces a race against time to return before the end of the season.

The development is a major blow to Arne Slot who only has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez has alternative recognised centre-backs.

Wataru Endo will likely be regarded as fourth choice for the position when required, while left-back Andrew Robertson could plausibly be asked to deputise on occasions.

Nevertheless, it leaves Slot with a decision to make over whether to try to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace at the turn of the year.

Will Liverpool reignite Guehi interest?

Having only been prevented from signing Guehi during the closing minutes of the summer window, Liverpool will naturally consider another formal proposal in January.

Recent reports have indicated that the England international has started to contemplate a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Los Blancos are in a position where they can hold formal discussions with Guehi in January, something which Liverpool cannot do unless they agree a fee with Palace.

Palace have been increasingly resigned to parting ways with Guehi on a free transfer, yet a bid anywhere between £20m and £30m may now be made in January if Liverpool feel it can lead them to silverware.

Slot had intended for Guehi to arrive at Anfield to challenge with his current crop of centre-backs, and Guehi is aware of the admiration that Liverpool officials have in his ability.