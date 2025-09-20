Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly favouring a move to Real Madrid rather than Liverpool in 2026.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly prepared to snub Liverpool for a move to Real Madrid in 2026.

Guehi looked set to become Liverpool's final signing of the summer transfer window until he saw the proposed move fall through at the 11th hour.

Palace called off the transfer after they failed to secure an adequate replacement before the transfer deadline on September 1.

While the transfer collapsed in the summer, there is a belief that Liverpool will renew their interest in January or at the end of the season.

However, their hopes of landing the England international have now been dealt a blow by his desire to join another top European club.

Guehi prefers Real Madrid over Liverpool move

According to The Mirror, Guehi has informed his representatives of his desire to complete a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

The report claims that Real Madrid is now his first-choice option, with the defender 'excited' by the possibility of trying a new challenge in Spain.

Guehi is out of contract at the end of the season, so he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad in the new year.

Los Blancos are already drawing up plans to start negotiations with Guehi over a free transfer for the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Is a move to Real Madrid realistic for Guehi?

Real Madrid strengthened their centre-back options with the addition of Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window.

However, they could be in need of at least one new central defender in 2026, with David Alaba set to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of Antonio Rudiger, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guehi would be an appealing option due to his undoubted quality and the fact that he will become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

With that said, his path to the Spanish capital could potentially be blocked by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, who is also out of contract next summer and has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid.

It seems likely that Real Madrid will only make an effort to sign either Guehi or Konate to become Huijsen's centre-back partner.