Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be in the mix for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who could be sold in the January transfer window if a replacement is signed.

Thomas Frank has a wealth of options in defence, but Spurs are reportedly looking to bolster that department, with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi being targeted by the club.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the north London club could be in the mix for Gomez if he is available in the market in January.

Serie A giants AC Milan, who came close to signing the 28-year-old in the summer window, still retain interest in signing him and are reportedly preparing a move in January, but they could face competition from Spurs, Juventus, and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool could be ready to sell Gomez

The report claims that the Reds could be ready to offload Gomez in the January transfer window if they find a suitable replacement and the price is right.

Liverpool ideally want to keep him, considering that they are short of options at the back following the terrible ACL injury blow to Giovanni Leoni, but at the same time, a potential exit cannot be ruled out.

Gomez moved to Anfield in the summer of 2015 from Charlton Athletic and has made over 240 appearances for the club. The England defender has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League at the club, but he has struggled with injuries in recent years.

The centre-back is not a regular in Arne Slot's side and has managed only 29 minutes of action in the Premier League thus far; as a result, there is a chance that he could be allowed to move on if Liverpool sign a replacement.

Selling Gomez in January would be madness

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the two first-choice defenders at the club, but the fans have severely criticised the Frenchman's performances in recent weeks.

In a long season, and especially with Leoni out for almost a year, if not more, Gomez will get chances at some point as Slot will be forced to make rotations at the back.

In that case, it makes no sense whatsoever to offload him in January even if Tottenham or any club come up with a decent offer, as the Reds need depth and quality to compete in all competitions.

Liverpool are reportedly expected to make another effort for Guehi in January after missing out on him in the summer window, and even if they manage to land him, the Reds should keep Gomez for the rest of the season, unless Slot has other defensive targets in mind.