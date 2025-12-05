Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca provides Facundo Buonanotte update after recent absence

By Darren Plant | 05 Dec 2025 11:11 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 11:27

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed why Facundo Buonanotte has not earned any game time in recent matches.

The Blues surprisingly signed the Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker on a season-long loan at the back end of the summer transfer window.

Buonanotte was out of favour at the Seagulls on the back of a loan stint with Leicester City as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the 20-year-old has made five starts and one substitute outing in all competitions.

However, Buonanotte has not earned any game time since a 19-minute outing - in which he made a positive impact - against Qarabag FK in the Champions League on November 5.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Maresca provides Buonanotte update

During a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Bournemouth, Maresca was quizzed on why the Argentina international had fallen out of favour.

The Italian responded: "Facu is working well. He played some games at the beginning for many reasons, because Cole [Palmer] was injured, because Liam [Delap] was injured, so we had more space for him.

"But in this moment, we have all the players back. The game against Leeds, Wes [Fofana] was not even in the squad, Ty [George] was not even in the squad, Facu was not even in the squad.

"So there is not any reason why, it's just because we have already players in his position, but they are back."

© Imago

Can Buonanotte expect any Chelsea chances in short term?

With two of Buonanotte's five starts coming against Lincoln City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup, it appears likely that he could start against Cardiff City in the quarter-finals on December 16.

There is also the possibility of featuring against Atalanta BC in the Champions League on December 9, whether that be from the starting lineup or substitutes' bench.

With regards to Premier League games, however, Buonanotte has only made one appearance this season, that occurring all the way back on September 13 when he played 45 minutes against Brentford.

Therefore, unless Chelsea suffer a number of issues with creative players, Buonanotte may only play in cup competitions between now and January.