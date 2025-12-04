Fulham vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League London derby

By Carter White | 04 Dec 2025 13:11 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:27

After a breathtaking nine-goal thriller earlier in the week, Fulham return to their Craven Cottage base to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Cottagers nearly managed a generational comeback against Manchester City last time out, whilst the Eagles strengthened their case for a Champions League finish with success at Burnley.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to follow the clash.

What time does Fulham vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace kicks off at 4.30pm UK time on Sunday, December 7.

The clash between two London rivals is one of only two matches in the Premier League on Sunday, with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting West Ham United on the South Coast at 2pm.

Where is Fulham vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Fulham are welcoming Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage, where this weekend's visitors have already won twice in 2025.

The Eagles picked up a 2-0 Premier League success in West London back in February, before smashing the Cottagers by three goals in late March on their way to a first-ever FA Cup triumph.

How to watch Fulham vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

Fulham's battle with Crystal Palace will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the United Kingdom.

The Main Event channel is number 401 on Sky, 511 on Virgin Media and 419 on EE TV/BT.

Online streaming

The Sky Go and Sky Sports app will offer live coverage of the London derby, or alternatively, you can watch via the NOW TV subscription service.

A day pass for NOW TV costs £14.99, while a recurring sports subscription is priced at £34.99 a month.

Highlights

The Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel will upload the best bits shortly after full time, as will the official Fulham and Crystal Palace accounts.

Fans can also watch highlights late at night on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.35pm on BBC One on Sunday evening, hosted by Gabby Logan.

What is at stake for Fulham and Crystal Palace?

With the likes of Chelsea and Sunderland dropping points earlier in the week, Crystal Palace have the opportunity to cement themselves as a serious top-four contender with success at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are one of the sides in danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight following Leeds United's surprise win over Enzo Maresca's Blues on Wednesday night, so the Cottagers are desperate for a fifth home win of the league campaign.