Preview: Napoli vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

01 Dec 2025

Setting out on a quest for their seventh Coppa Italia, reigning Serie A champions Napoli will meet Cagliari in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Following a run of three straight wins, the hosts may fancy their chance of reaching the cup quarter-finals, where either Como or Fiorentina will await.

Match preview

Partly owing to a switch of formation, Napoli have found their old form since the November international break, recording three consecutive wins while conceding only one goal.

Having seen off Atalanta and then Champions League opponents Qarabag, Antonio Conte's side also came out on top in Sunday's Derby del Sole, as a gritty 1-0 victory over Roma took them level with new league leaders AC Milan.

After taking the lead through a superb David Neres strike in the first half, they later had to dig deep and deny their hosts at Stadio Olimpico, having previously lost five of their last six away games.

Often sparing with public praise, Conte declared himself delighted with his injury-hit side, who are now one of four separated by a single point at the top of Serie A.

Ahead of another big league game this weekend, when they will host a Juventus team now coached by former boss Luciano Spalletti, Napoli must commence their latest Coppa Italia campaign.

Due to European commitments, the Campanian club are entering at the last-16 stage, with their ultimate aim being to lift the trophy for the first time in six years.

© Imago

While Napoli are six-time winners of Italy's national cup, Cagliari's closest brush with the trophy came back in 1969, when they finished runners-up in the final group phase.

Having barely escaped relegation last season, the Sardinian club had to start this term's Coppa Italia campaign in round one, edging past Virtus Entella on penalties.

Then, in September, Fabio Pisacane's side beat Frosinone 4-1 to reach the last 16, where they were eliminated by Juventus this time last year.

Beaten 2-1 by Juve in the league on Saturday, the Rossoblu have been handed another tough draw this time around - particularly considering their dismal record in Naples.

Cagliari have won just one of their last 29 Serie A meetings with Napoli while losing 20, including last May's Scudetto-decider and a 1-0 defeat at Stadio Maradona in September.

After seeing their winless streak extended to nine matches at the weekend - leaving them just above the drop zone - expectations may be fairly low on Wednesday evening.

Napoli form (all competitions):

D D L W W W

Cagliari Coppa Italia form:

W W

Cagliari form (all competitions):

D L L D D L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

As Conte has repeatedly bemoaned Napoli's luck with injuries, it could be a much-changed XI that starts in midweek; upcoming clashes with Juventus and Benfica will be given priority.

Midfield trio Billy Gilmour, Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne are all sidelined, while Spanish wing-back Miguel Gutierrez is struggling with an ankle problem.

Furthermore, Romelu Lukaku and Alex Meret are still unavailable, so Conte may call upon several fringe players - such as Eljif Elmas and Lorenzo Lucca - who have found their opportunities limited.

Cagliari's main objective is to avoid relegation, so Pisacane will also rotate his squad, and it remains to be seen if midfielder Michael Folorunsho features against his parent club.

Andrea Belotti is a long-term absentee, while Yerry Mina, Ze Pedro and Luca Mazzitelli are also occupying the Rossoblu's treatment room.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Marianucci, Rrahmani, Jesus; Mazzocchi, Lobotka, Elmas, Spinazzola; Politano, Lang; Lucca

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Rodriguez, Obert; Di Pardo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi; Gaetano, Luvumbo; Pavoletti

We say: Napoli 2-0 Cagliari

Neither team is likely to be at full strength, but - even with several key absences - Napoli have by far the deeper squad.

Cagliari also have a horrible record in Naples, so the Serie A champions can take their first step towards lifting the cup by cruising to a home win.

