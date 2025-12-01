Preview: Atalanta BC vs. Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Brown | 01 Dec 2025 23:48 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 00:49

Aiming to extend their four-match winning streak over Genoa, Atalanta BC welcome the Grifone to the New Balance Arena in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia.

The Bergamaschi defeated Fiorentina in Serie A at the weekend to claim their first top-flight success under Raffaele Palladino, while Daniele De Rossi did likewise with the visiting club, thus extending the Griffin’s unbeaten run to four.

Match preview

Out with the old and in with the new, Atalanta are smiling again under Palladino, with the former Monza boss securing his first league victory at the weekend as La Dea beat Fiorentina 2-0.

Ademola Lookman scored again, the Nigerian seemingly resurgent after falling out with Ivan Juric before the previous manager was dismissed in Bergamo.

Probably due to wanting a move away for the second consecutive summer, Lookman’s slow start has now been put behind him, underlined by his two goals and one assist in the past two Atalanta matches.

After an initial defeat in Palladino’s debut – a 3-1 loss to Napoli in Naples – La Dea have won their last two, beating Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the Champions League and overcoming struggling Fiorentina in Serie A, keeping clean sheets in both.

By claiming these results, Atalanta have now recorded back-to-back victories in all competitions for the first time this season, further highlighting their early-season inconsistency.

Another win would be the first time the Bergamo club have secured three consecutive victories since securing three straight wins in May during a six-match unbeaten run (five wins).

While the home fans certainly expect such an outcome, this fixture represents Genoa’s best opportunity to end a dismal run.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

The Rossoblu have lost four in a row against La Dea by an aggregate score of 14-4, demonstrating Atalanta’s dominance over the visitors from Liguria.

Genoa have not won any match in this fixture since December 2018 — a 3-1 success — and their last victory in Bergamo dates back even further.

That came in January 2016, during a seven-match unbeaten run for Genoa against La Dea; however, they have lost their former stranglehold over the Bergamaschi since, winning just one of the following 17 meetings, all in Serie A.

Daniele De Rossi now leads his Rossoblu to the New Balance Arena, looking to extend the club’s current four-match unbeaten run, having just picked up his first Serie A victory as manager: a 2-1 win over struggling Hellas Verona.

However, the team’s weak defence is still an issue, as the Grifone have not kept a clean sheet in six games — since a goalless draw with Parma in October — suggesting lingering defensive frailties despite their improved form.

Having overcome Vicenza (3-0) and Empoli (3-1), Genoa are competing for a third Coppa Italia success, with Wednesday’s winner set to face Juventus or Udinese in the quarter-finals.

Atalanta BC form (all competitions:

L

W

L

L

W

W

Genoa Coppa Italia form:

W

W

Genoa form (all competitions:

L

L

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Atalanta emerged from Sunday’s win over Fiorentina without injury concerns, with only Mitchel Bakker (knee) and Giorgio Scalvini (muscle) remaining sidelined.

Nikola Krstovic and Lazar Samardzic may start for the first time under Palladino, replacing Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere in the XI.

Lookman may retain his place as the in-form forward looks to add to his goals against Frankfurt and Fiorentina and score in three consecutive games in all competitions, after previously having just one goal all season.

Genoa also came through their comeback win over Verona unscathed, leaving De Rossi without Junior Messias (muscle), Maxwel Cornet (thigh) and Hugo Cuenca.

Leo Ostigard’s unusual three-match scoring run ended at the weekend, and the defender was even responsible for the Rossoblu’s concession; however, the Norwegian responded well in the turnaround, likely keeping his spot at centre-back for Wednesday.

The Norway defender’s three-game scoring streak in Serie A means he enters Wednesday as the club’s leading goalscorer in all competitions with three, one more than Lorenzo Colombo, Morten Thorsby and Jeff Ekhator, who have two each.

Atalanta possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Zappacosta; Samardzic, Lookman; Krstovic

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vazquez; Ellertsson, Malinovskyi, Frendrup, Thorsby, Martin; Colombo, Vitinha

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Genoa

With Lookman back in form and motivated again, the Nigerian’s resurgence and the form of those around him suggest another Atalanta victory over Genoa is likely.

Palladino is already inspiring his players, and La Dea should exploit Genoa’s defensive vulnerabilities to reach the competition’s last eight.