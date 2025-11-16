Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta receives positive update on defender as 'return date' revealed ahead of North London derby

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly receives a positive update regarding the fitness of one of his defenders ahead of the team's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori will be available for the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, the latest report has claimed.

Manager Mikel Arteta is set to be boosted by the return of stars such as Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz sometime after the November international break, but he will be concerned by news that both Calafiori and Gabriel were forced to withdraw from the Italian and Brazilian squads respectively.

The latter was taken off by Brazil on Saturday against Senegal after picking up an apparent groin injury, while the former returned to England after Italy boss Gennaro Gattuso ruled him out of his side's match against Norway on Sunday.

Both have been key for Arsenal's defence in the Premier League this season, and there are fears that the pair could miss out on the Londoners' clash against rivals Tottenham Hotspur on November 23.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are confident that Calafiori's issues are not injury related, and he will therefore be available next weekend.

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori on October 14, 2025

How important are Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes to Arsenal?

Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League, boasting a four-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, and the foundation of their form this season has been their defence.

Having conceded just five goals in 11 top-flight fixtures, the Gunners rank as the best defensive team in the division, and Gabriel has arguably been the best centre-back in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has also scored once and provided two assists this campaign, with his efficiency in the opposition box helping Arteta's side make the most of dead-ball situations.

Without him in the team, Arsenal could be significantly more blunt in attack, but the absence of Calafiori could also be damaging given the left-back has been among the best in his position in 2025-26.

The Italian is comfortable tucking in as a centre-back, moving into midfield and overlapping on the left, so the fact he has seemingly avoided injury will be a welcome relief.

Charles Watts YouTube image

Is Mikel Arteta rotating his squad enough in the Premier League?

Arteta has at times been criticised for his use of his squad, with his detractors claiming that he has contributed to the injury woes of stars such as Bukayo Saka and Odegaard.

Saka picked up a serious hamstring problem in December 2024, and perhaps the 24-year-old's injury was predictable given he had started 138 out of 152 Premier League games between 2020-21 and 2023-24.

It should be noted that Arteta did not have the same level of depth in the forward line as he does this season, so he will be able to rotate the winger more now that he can call upon the likes of Noni Madueke.

If Gabriel does miss an extended period, Arteta will still be able to select defenders such as Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie, and the Gunners boss should still have enough quality in his squad to get by.

Lewis Nolan

