Arsenal discover Gabriel Magalhaes injury diagnosis as Brazil release medical update

By , Senior Reporter
Diagnosis confirmed: Arsenal learn Gabriel injury as Brazil release statement
© Sportimage/News Images / Imago
Arsenal learn the diagnosis of Gabriel Magalhaes's recent injury, with the Brazil national team releasing a statement on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have learned the diagnosis of Gabriel Magalhaes's injury, with the Brazil national team releasing a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners centre-back took to his own field on Saturday evening, turning out for the Selecao in a 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium, where Estevao Willian and Casemiro were on target.

However, Gabriel left the field prematurely in the 49th minute with an apparent groin injury, which Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti apologised for in his post-match press conference.

Gabriel's injury triggered mass concern among Arsenal fans, whose side face a daunting run of fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and Chelsea between now and the end of the month following the international break.

Now, Brazil have released a new update on the 27-year-old's issue, confirming that he has sustained a thigh injury to his right leg and will not take part in their upcoming friendly against Tunisia.

Brazil release injury statement on Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes pictured on September 16, 2025

"Gabriel Magalhaes will not travel with the team for the game against Tunisia," a statement read. "The defender left the field yesterday after feeling pain in the adductor muscle of his right thigh.

"Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes was re-evaluated this Sunday (16) and underwent imaging tests that revealed a muscle injury in his right thigh. Therefore, the player will not travel with the team to the match against Tunisia in Lille. No other player will be called up to replace him."

It is still unclear how long Gabriel's issue may sideline him for, but even minor thigh injuries often require a two or three-week recovery period, so it is not impossible to envisage him missing all of Spurs, Bayern and Chelsea over the next fortnight.

Gabriel's possible absence for those three huge clashes would be a blow of monumental proportions to Mikel Arteta, who has overseen the Brazil international's rise into one of the most respected defenders in Europe during his five years at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists in 17 matches across all competitions this season, as well as playing his part in a stellar 13 clean sheets for the Premier League leaders.

How can Arsenal replace injured Gabriel Magalhaes in defence?

Charles Watts YouTube image

Owing to what Gabriel brings in both boxes for Arsenal, the South American set-piece specialist is arguably irreplaceable for the Gunners, but Arteta and Andrea Berta have built a squad capable of coping with such absences.

Arsenal were handed a scare over Riccardo Calafiori this weekend too, as the Italy international withdrew from the Azzurri camp with a hip injury, but the Gunners are expecting him to be available for the North London derby.

Calafiori would be a natural alternative to Gabriel alongside William Saliba, and the Italian moving to a central role would allow either Myles Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie to take up left-back duties while Gabriel recovers.

However, Arteta could also make the straight swap between the former Lille man and Hincapie, thus keeping Calafiori in his hybrid left-back role, where the ex-Bologna defender has excelled this season.

Jurrien Timber would not look out of place in a left centre-back role either, but Arteta has frequently talked up Hincapie since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen, so the Ecuador international should be gearing up for a North London derby start next weekend.

ID:585833:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5710:
Written by
Ben Knapton

Click here for more stories about Gabriel Magalhaes

Click here for more stories about Arsenal

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Gabriel Magalhaes Jurrien Timber Mikel Arteta Piero Hincapie Riccardo Calafiori Football
rhs 2.0
FT
Reims Sainte-Anne
2-1
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
LIVE
MJEP Cormontreuil
4-2
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
LIVE
Saint-Meziery
1-1
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
FT
Drancy JA
0-0
Beauvais
Pens.
(3-4)
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
FT
SA Merignac
0-0
Colomiers US
Pens.
(5-5)
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
LIVE
Touraine
1-0
RC Epernay
FT
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
4-1
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
FT
Camon
0-7
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
FT
Avion
0-2
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
FT
ES Capelle Grande
2-3
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
FT
Longuenesse
0-2
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
FT
Savigneux Montbrison
3-5
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!