Brazil stepped up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup by recording a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Selecao threw away a two-goal lead in the previous international break against Japan, but there was no sign of the same defensive fragilities on this occasion as Carlo Ancelotti's men enjoyed a comfortable victory.

Estevao opened the scoring in the 28th minute, while Manchester United's Casemiro doubled Brazil's lead just seven minutes later.

Senegal, who were in the midst of a 10-match winning run across all competitions, struggled to get anything going in the English capital and only posted one shot on target .

Brazil are on a mission to build some confidence ahead of next summer's World Cup, and Saturday's victory over a strong Senegal side will certainly give Selecao a big boost.

The national side qualified for the tournament by finishing in a hugely disappointing fifth place - 10 points adrift of CONMEBOL's qualifying winners Argentina. Since then, Brazil have been on a self-improvement journey under new head coach, Ancelotti.

Recent defeats to Bolivia and Japan underlined some serious issues in the Brazilian team, though Ancelotti seems to be slowly but surely putting his own stamp of quality on the team.

Despite their recent problems, Brazil remain fourth favourites to win the World Cup in North America, and with serial winner Ancelotti beginning to turn things around, Selecao will certainly fancy their chances.

When it comes to Senegal, Saturday marked an underwhelming performance from a team which has been on fire across recent months.

Pape Thiaw and his men travelled to England five months ago and shocked the Three Lions by picking up a 3-1 victory at the City Ground. Unfortunately for the neutrals at Emirates Stadium, Senegal failed to show that same spirit in a lacklustre display against Brazil.

Estevao goal vs. Senegal (28th min, Brazil 1-0 Senegal)

Estevao showed his Premier League quality as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box, before beating former Chelsea star Edouard Medy.

The 18-year-old was able to deliver a deadly shot inside the left post, marking his fourth international goal for Brazil.

Casemiro goal vs. Senegal (35th min, Brazil 2-0 Senegal)

Just seven minutes after the opener, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was able to grab his eighth goal for Selecao.

Rodrygo bagged himself an assist as it was his cross from a free kick that ultimately found his experienced teammate, allowing Casemiro to deliver a great shot inside the right post.

Estevao not only scored the opening goal of the match, but his general play from the very first whistle underlined his world class abilities.

The teenager still has a long way to go in his career, but solid performances like these will only make the Chelsea fans excited for the remainder of the season.

Possession: Brazil 47% - 53% Senegal

Shots: Brazil 14-11 Senegal

Shots on target: Brazil 6-1 Senegal

Corners: Brazil 7-7 Senegal

Fouls: Brazil 15-14 Senegal

Brazil's confidence boosting mission continues on Tuesday when they take on Tunisia in Lille, France. That will be their last test of 2025, before stepping up in opposition in early 2026 with games against France and Croatia already pencilled in.

Senegal, on the other hand, will be looking for a return to winning ways when they take on Kenya in an international friendly fixture on Tuesday afternoon.



