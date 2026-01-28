Preview: Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Jan 2026 17:59

Antalyaspor welcome Trabzonspor to Corendon Airlines Park on Friday evening in the Turkish Super Lig, looking to build on a recent upturn in form against one of the division’s title contenders.

The Scorpions are unbeaten in their last two matches, recording a draw and a win, but they face a stern test against the Black Sea Storm, who arrive having won their last two league outings.

Match preview

After a bleak first half of the season marked by financial uncertainty, a blunt attack and defensive fragility, Antalyaspor appear to have pressed the reset button since the turn of the year.

The dismissal of Erol Bulut earlier this month paved the way for Sami Ugurlu’s appointment, and there have already been signs of improvement under the new manager, with a disciplined goalless draw away at Kasimpasa followed by a crucial 2-1 victory over Genclerbirligi last time out, ending a seven-match winless run in the Super Lig and a six-game drought across all competitions.

That win has lifted Antalyaspor to 14th in the table on 19 points, opening up a four-point cushion over the relegation zone and lending substance to Ugurlu’s confident assertion that the club will “definitely stay in the league”.

Friday’s challenge, however, represents a significant step up in quality, with Trabzonspor firmly embedded in the title race and have been a thorn in Antalyaspor’s side in recent years, as the hosts have failed to beat the Black Sea Storm since 2022.

Across the last six meetings in all competitions, the Scorpions have suffered five defeats and managed just one draw, although that stalemate did come at Corendon Airlines Park.

Trabzonspor have dominated the most recent encounters, winning the last three while scoring eight goals and conceding none, including a narrow 1-0 success in the reverse fixture back in August.

Confidence is further boosted by Trabzonspor’s impressive away form this season, with only Galatasaray and Fenerbahce having collected more points on the road than Fatih Tekke’s side, who have amassed 19 away points so far.

Their latest 2-1 victory over Kasimpasa ensured they remain firmly in the title hunt, trimming the gap to second-placed Fenerbahce to just two points, while staying five adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

That said, Tekke will be well aware that trips to Antalya are rarely straightforward, with Trabzonspor only securing their first away win at this venue since 2019 last year, following a run of four visits that yielded two draws and two defeats.

Team News

Antalyaspor will once again be without Erdogan Yesilyurt, who continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Abdulkadir Omur remains a doubt after missing the win over Genclerbirligi following the injury he picked up against Kasimpasa.

The hosts have yet to make any additions in the winter transfer window, despite the departures of left-backs Efecan Gulerce and Alp Ada Abay, and it remains to be seen whether reinforcements arrive before the window closes on February 6.

Trabzonspor are still missing Stefan Savic, Rayyan Baniya and Edin Visca, all of whom remain sidelined through injury, while Boran Baskan continues to serve a suspension related to betting violations.

There is, however, welcome news for the visitors in the form of Paul Onuachu, as the Nigerian striker returned from international duty in fine form, scoring his 12th league goal of the season in the win over Kasimpasa, and he will once again be the key attacking threat to watch on Friday night.

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Baalci, Turkmen, Sari, Paal; Dikmen, Safouri; Storm, Saric, Karakoc; Boli

Trabzonspor possible starting lineup:

Onana; Pina, Nwaiwu, Batagov, Lovik; Oulai, Jabol-Folcarelli; Zubkov, Muci, Olaigbe; Onuachu

We say: Antalyaspor 1-2 Trabzonspor

Antalyaspor’s recent improvement under Ugurlu should make this a competitive contest, particularly on home soil, but Trabzonspor remain strong favourites.

The visitors’ consistency, dominant recent record in this fixture and impressive away form give them the edge despite the hosts’ renewed confidence, and while the Scorpions may frustrate early on, the visitors’ quality and attacking depth should eventually tell.

