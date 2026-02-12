Preview: Derby County vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 12 Feb 2026 21:35

Derby County and Swansea City square off at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to catapult themselves into firm playoff contention.

Although Derby sit in 11th position in the Championship table, Swansea are just three points adrift in 15th place.

Match preview

For a team that has won just four of 16 home matches this season, Derby will feel relieved to still be in the playoff picture.

The recent 5-0 victory away at Bristol City emphasised that they have the qualities to be far higher up the table than they currently are, yet a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich at Pride Park last time out undid that previous hard work.

While John Eustace will take the positives from remaining just two points adrift of sixth place, the Rams are regularly missing opportunities to progress further.

A total of five wins have come from 14 games, with four of those victories coming on their travels to help Derby hold the second-best away record in the division.

However, since November 5, Derby's only victory at Pride Park was curiously against Middlesbrough by a 1-0 scoreline.

From Swansea's perspective, they have under-performed on away territory since the middle of August, losing nine of their 15 such fixtures.

Nevertheless, Vitor Matos' side have recently recorded wins and clean sheets away at Oxford United and Watford respectively.

Furthermore, since the Portuguese took over on November 24, he has delivered 25 points from 15 games, the seventh-best return in the division across that period.

A total of 10 points have been accumulated since being dumped out of the FA Cup by West Bromwich Albion, Swansea most recently thrashing bottom club Sheffield Wednesday by a 4-0 scoreline.

Matos will now attempt to win three successive games as Swansea boss for the first time, something that the club has not achieved this campaign.

Derby County Championship form:

L W W D W L

Derby County form (all competitions):

L W W D W L

Swansea City Championship form:

L D W L W W

Swansea City form (all competitions):

L D W L W W

Team News

Derby will be without Lewis Travis, with the midfielder serving a one-match ban for his red card against Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom will be assessed after a virus, as will Callum Elder and Dion Sanderson after injury, but Max Johnston has been ruled out until March.

Sammie Szmodics is available to make his debut after missing the game against his parent club last week.

Barring any fresh injury issues, Matos could select the same Swansea XI that started against Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Malick Yalcouye is an alternative in midfield after his excellent goal against the Owls, Liam Cullen seems likely to keep his place.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Batth, Clarke, Murkin; Ozoh, Fraulo; Brereton Diaz, Clark, Brewster; Agyemang

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Galbraith, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Stamenic; Ronald, Franco, Cullen, Nunes; Vipotnik

We say: Derby County 1-2 Swansea City

Although Derby have spent much of the season sitting above Swansea, we cannot ignore the Rams' poor home record during 2025-26. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to Pride Park to come through by the odd goal in three, perhaps with a winner scored during the closing stages.

