Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Michael Olise, but Bayern Munich are planning to tie him down to a new long-term deal at the club.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly showing interest in signing Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise next summer.

Despite bolstering their forward areas in the summer by signing Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, and Alexander Isak, Liverpool may still feel the need to add more quality players to their attacking areas, and Olise has emerged as an option.

Mohamed Salah remains the first-choice option under Arne Slot for the right-wing role, but the Reds need to plan for his long-term successor as well, with the attacker's contract set to expire in 2027.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City also retain interest in the French winger, while Real Madrid are reportedly in the mix to take him away from Bayern at the right price.

Bayern's plans for Olise emerge

Olise moved to Bayern from Crystal Palace last summer and enjoyed a terrific 2024-25 campaign, scoring 25 goals and providing 29 assists in 64 appearances in all competitions.

The dazzling left-footed winger has started the new campaign strongly, managing four goals and four assists already, while producing some stellar performances in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League.

The attacker has a contract in Munich until June 2029 and is regarded as one of the club's most important players.

According to a report from CFBayern Insider, Bayern plan to offer Olise a new contract running until the summer of 2031 to fend off interest from heavyweight clubs in the transfer window.

Can Bayern prevent Olise from leaving?

It has been reported that Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has prioritised signing Olise and Los Blancos could be open to selling Rodrygo to fund the move for the Frenchman.

Olise has scored 25 goals and registered 29 assists in 64 appearances for Bayern in all competitions in his first season at the German club, and the Bavarian giants are not prepared to listen to offers of under €100m (£87m) for him.

The fact that Bayern are already considering offering him a new contract demonstrates the high regard in which he is held and valued at the German club, but can they really prevent him from leaving if Liverpool or Real Madrid come up with lucrative offers?

Liverpool have demonstrated that they can break British transfer records to acquire players when they deem it necessary, and there is no reason to believe they cannot offer a substantial sum to lure the former Palace winger away from the German club.