Europa League
Lille
Mar 12, 2026 5.45pm
Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Aston Villa

Team News: Lille vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Lille vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sportimage

Lille welcome Aston Villa to Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday evening.

The French side required a playoff win over Red Star Belgrade to reach the last 16, while Villa finished second in the League Phase to automatically qualify, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LILLE vs. ASTON VILLA

 

LILLE

Out: Marc-Aurele Caillard (elbow), Osame Sahraoui (groin), Hamza Igamane (ACL), Ethan Mbappe Lottin (thigh), Ousmane Toure (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Giroud, Correia

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Andres Garcia (thigh), Ross Barkley (ineligible)

Doubtful: John McGinn (knee), Matty Cash (calf), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Lille related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe