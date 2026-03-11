Team News: Lille vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 07:05

Lille welcome Aston Villa to Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday evening.

The French side required a playoff win over Red Star Belgrade to reach the last 16, while Villa finished second in the League Phase to automatically qualify, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LILLE

Out: Marc-Aurele Caillard (elbow), Osame Sahraoui (groin), Hamza Igamane (ACL), Ethan Mbappe Lottin (thigh), Ousmane Toure (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb, Andre, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Giroud, Correia

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Youri Tielemans (ankle), Andres Garcia (thigh), Ross Barkley (ineligible)

Doubtful: John McGinn (knee), Matty Cash (calf), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins