West Ham United lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Jarrod Bowen chases Vladimir Coufal record

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 17:02

Jarrod Bowen heads to Villa Park looking to emulate a feat achieved by Vladimir Coufal in late 2023, as an assist on Sunday would see the England international set up a goal in four consecutive Premier League matches.

Although the West Ham forward has not found the net since January, his creative output has been essential to West Ham’s recent upswing, and he is expected to join Mateus Fernandes and Pablo in a fluid attacking midfield trident.

They are set to provide the ammunition for Valentin Castellanos, who should get the nod up front, though Nuno Espirito Santo has a clinical alternative in Callum Wilson to call upon from the bench.

Wilson has proven to be a specialist on the road this term with four goals from just 16 away shots, and he remains a potent match-winning option for the visitors if required.

In terms of team news, Oliver Scarles has been passed fit to feature, but the Hammers remain without Crysencio Summerville and Lukasz Fabianski due to calf and back injuries, respectively.

Mads Hermansen is therefore guaranteed to continue in goal behind a defensive line featuring the established central pairing of Axel Disasi and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Andy Diouf are poised to occupy the full-back roles while Tomas Soucek and Yakuba Magassa form a physical midfield screen in the engine room.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Pablo; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Aston Villa could line up for this game