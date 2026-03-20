Aston Villa lineup vs. West Ham United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Morgan Rogers puts unique record on the line

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 17:02 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 17:04

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has displayed a remarkable sense of timing this season, as all eight of his Premier League goals have either put his side ahead or drawn them level, representing the highest such 100% record in the competition this term.

The influential playmaker is set to occupy a creative role behind Ollie Watkins as both men look to become the first Villa players to reach double figures for league goals on Sunday.

Supporting the strike pair from the wide areas should be Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn, although Unai Emery is currently sweating on the fitness of one key midfielder.

Youri Tielemans is back in training following an ankle injury and could undergo a late fitness test for a first appearance since January, but the hosts remain without the services of Boubacar Kamara due to a knee issue.

If Tielemans is deemed unready to start, Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz are expected to anchor the midfield once more.

The defensive shield will be marshalled by Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, who are likely to continue as the preferred centre-back duo in front of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Further wide, Matty Cash and Lucas Digne should provide the width from the full-back positions as the Villans aim to shore up a leaky rearguard.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Onana, Luiz; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

> Click here to see how West Ham United could line up for this game