Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Callum Hudson-Odoi uncertainty

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 16:38

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's availability for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur remains clouded in uncertainty following his midweek absence.

The Tricky Trees advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League thanks to a penalty-shootout success against FC Midtjylland on Thursday night, but Hudson-Odoi was nowhere to be seen.

It is not clear whether the former Chelsea man was absent due to injury, illness or a personal matter, but by Friday afternoon, there was still no firm update from Vitor Pereira.

While Hudson-Odoi's status is unclear, Nicolas Dominguez - scorer of Forest's first in Denmark - may be stationed on the left, and James McAtee may have earned a start on the right after an industrious midweek display.

Whoever gets the nod on the wings will be linking up with Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus, both of whom were dropped to the bench in midweek as Pereira prioritises the Premier League demotion dogfight.

Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare are expected to re-form their engine-room partnership too, while a first-choice defence should protect returning goalkeeper Matz Sels in North London.

Willy Boly (knee), Jair Cunha (ankle), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee) and John Victor (knee) are all confined to the treatment room.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up for this game