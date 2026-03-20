Premier League Gameweek 31
Spurs
Mar 22, 2026 2.15pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Nott'm Forest

Tottenham lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Richarlison returns

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Richarlison returns, Simons decision: Predicted Spurs XI vs. Forest
© Imago / Fotoarena

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor could welcome three players back to his squad for Sunday's Premier League showdown with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest in North London.

The Croatian confirmed no fewer than five injury boosts in his pre-game press conference, including positive updates on long-term absentees James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Mohammed Kudus, all of whom are edging closer to comebacks.

Meanwhile, Joao Palhinha (head) and Dominic Solanke (hip) are expected to be available for the visit of Vitor Pereira's side, for which Richarlison will also return from a Champions League suspension.

The Brazilian sat out Wednesday's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid due to accumulated yellow cards, shortly after netting his ninth Premier League goal of the season to rescue a point in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Richarlison has scored more than double the Premier League goals of any of his Spurs teammates this season - despite only starting 14 top-flight games - and it would not be a surprise to see him start in place of Solanke, who did not train on Friday.

The ex-Everton man should join Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani in the attacking quartet; Simons is surely now in Tudor's good books after his brace against Atletico in the week.

With Richarlison now back in the ranks, Pedro Porro ought to drop into his more recognisable right-back role, as Radu Dragusin drops to the Tottenham bench. 

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Gray; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up for this game

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