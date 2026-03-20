Tottenham receive staggering six boosts before Nottingham Forest relegation clash - one stands out

By Ben Knapton | 20 Mar 2026 14:31 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 14:32

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Igor Tudor has revealed no fewer than five injury boosts ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest in North London.

The Lilywhites are back in domestic action buoyed by their first victory under the Croatian, who oversaw a hard-fought 3-2 success over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday evening.

Spurs' success was not enough to overturn a 5-2 deficit from the first leg, but it did extend their unbeaten run to two games after another inspired display in a 1-1 draw with Premier League holders Liverpool at Anfield.

For Atletico, Tottenham were strengthened by the returns of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Lucas Bergvall, Conor Gallagher and Destiny Udogie, although Dominic Solanke was absent with a hip issue.

However, speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, Tudor expressed optimism that the striker would be fit to face Forest, saying: "Dom didn't train but probably tomorrow he will train with the team and I think he will be available. He had a hip problem but I think he will be OK."

Tottenham could welcome three players back for Nottingham Forest clash

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Solanke is one of three Spurs players who could be back for the visit of Vitor Pereira's side, as Joao Palhinha has completed concussion protocols after his nasty clash of heads with Romero at the Wanda Metropolitano, and Richarlison is back from a Champions League ban.

Further good news arrived in the shape of thigh victims Mohammed Kudus and Rodrigo Bentancur, the former of whom could return for the trip to Sunderland on April 12 after the international break, while Bentancur is also "edging closer".

Meanwhile, long-term knee victim James Maddison - who has not played a single minute of competitive football this term - is on course to return before the curtain closes on the 2025-26 season.

"Yeah, Maddison is already doing some interesting things with the ball and sprinting, he is positive," Tudor replied when asked if Maddison could feature before the end of the campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Yves Bissouma (muscular) remain sidelined, but Spurs have nevertheless received six slices of good news for the relegation run-in.

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest: Why Richarlison return stands out for Spurs

© Imago / Fotoarena

In Kudus, Bentancur, Maddison, Palhinha and Solanke, Tottenham have been blessed with five boosts on the fitness front, but Richarlison's return is arguably the most important.

The Brazilian played no part in Wednesday's win over Atletico due to accumulated Champions League yellow cards, although the Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons and Mathys Tel-inspired Lilywhites did not falter in his absence.

Nevertheless, Richarlison has a case to come straight back into the XI after his equaliser at Anfield, which was his ninth Premier League goal of the season so far.

Those nine efforts have come despite Richarlison starting less than half of Tottenham's Premier League games this season - 14 from 30 - and he has netted twice as many top-flight goals than any of his teammates.

Whether he is stationed on the left or leads the line, the South American should be a shoo-in for the XI against Forest if Solanke is spared.