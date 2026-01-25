Preview: Stevenage vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 16:46 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 16:57

In what could be a key match in the race for promotion from League One, Stevenage will welcome Peterborough United to the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday.

The two sides can hardly be separated, with the eighth-placed hosts' points tally of 39 just one more than the ninth-placed visitors, and they will both know that sixth-placed Huddersfield Town are within reach given they only have 42 points.

Match preview

The hosts netted a 97th-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 with 11th-placed Mansfield Town on Saturday, a clash in which they failed to produce a single big chance.

It is clear that a lack of goals could cost Alex Revell's side given they have scored one or fewer goals in each of their past seven matches, while they failed to net three times in that period.

Stevenage boast the advantage of two games in hand on Huddersfield, who occupy the final promotion playoff spot, and they have also played two games fewer than third-placed Bolton Wanderers.

The Boro extended their winless streak to eight games when they drew with Mansfield Town - they suffered three defeats in that period - with the club conceding 11 goals in those fixtures.

Revell has also failed to oversee a victory in his team's last nine clashes at home, and their stalemate with Mansfield was their fifth consecutive draw at the Lamex Stadium.

© Imago / News Images

The visitors claimed three points against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, though they were fortunate that they won 2-0 considering their opponents squandered a number of strong chances inside the penalty area.

Peterborough have played one game fewer than Huddersfield, who they are set to face on January 31, and the next period of results will be crucial for their playoff hopes.

Boss Luke Williams will hope to avenge his side's 1-0 defeat at home against Stevenage in August 2025, and a triumph would be the team's fourth in six meetings with their hosts.

The Posh have lost two and won two of their four most recent outings, scoring seven goals and conceding seven times, but they did emerge as winners in five of their prior six contests.

Peterborough have been excellent on their travels, with the club coming out on top in four of their last five matches away from home.

Stevenage League One form:

L

D

L

L

D

D

Peterborough United League One form:

D

W

L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Stevenage defender Luther James-Wildin is expected to miss out again due to a shoulder injury, while centre-back Charlie Goode was forced off last time out.

Their absences could lead to starts for Jasper Pattenden, Dan Sweeney, Carl Piergianni and Lewis Freestone in a four-man defence.

Harvey White and Daniel Phillips are likely to retain their places in the hosts' double pivot, while number 10 Louis Thompson will be asked to support Jamie Reid up front.

Peterborough right-back Peter Kioso is available after serving a one-match suspension, and he could play in a backline featuring centre-backs Tom Lees and George Nevett.

Perhaps striker Harry Leonard will be supported by attackers Matthew Garbett, Jimmy Morgan and Kyrell Lisbie.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Pattenden, Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; White, Phillips; Roberts, Thompson, Lubala; Reid

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Nevett, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Stevenage 1-2 Peterborough United

Stevenage have been poor in the final third in recent weeks, and they could encounter difficulties in attack on Tuesday.

Peterborough's record on the road is excellent, and while they have been porous defensively, they have been considerably better than their hosts inside the penalty area.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.