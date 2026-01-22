Preview: Stevenage vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 22 Jan 2026 14:51

Stevenage Town welcome Mansfield Town to the Lamex Stadium this Saturday afternoon, with both sides aiming to boost their chances of reaching the League One playoffs come the end of the season.

The Stags enter this fixture in fine form, winning their last four league matches, which has lifted them to within three points of the Boro, who are in eighth, a further point behind sixth-placed Huddersfield Town.

Match preview

Stevenage’s worrying form continued midweek with their 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers, which now means they are seven league games without a win.

Alex Revell's side made a fine start to the campaign as they won eight of their opening 11 league fixtures, but they could soon find their promotion hopes at risk, as there appears to be no end to this poor form.

A win here could move them back into the playoff places, as they currently occupy eighth and are only one point off Huddersfield in sixth, but another defeat would see them drop further down the division, with this weekend’s opponents set to climb above them if this is the result.

The Boro fans will not be filled with confidence coming into this match due to their record with Mansfield, as the hosts have won just one of their last 10 Football League games against the visitors.

Meanwhile, Revell will be keen to ensure they do not suffer an unwanted record this weekend, as they could lose three consecutive matches on a Saturday for the first time since March 2023.

Mansfield enter this match full of confidence, having won their last five games across all competitions, which has seen them climb the League One table, putting them just four points off sixth position.

Their current league form of four consecutive wins, beginning on Boxing Day, has been nothing short of exemplary, as no side has won more matches across England’s top four tiers than the Stags in this period.

Nigel Clough will believe this is the perfect time to play Stevenage to firstly climb above them in the league and continue their push towards the playoffs, but also to improve their recent record against the Boro.

Mansfield have failed to win on their last three occasions in the Football League against Stevenage and have never gone four games without a win against them, so Stags fans will be desperate they can collect all three points.

Stevenage League One form:

D L D L L D

Mansfield Town League One form:

D L W W W W

Team News

Stevenage were without Luther James-Wildin for their game with Bolton midweek, as he had suffered a shoulder injury in their defeat to Exeter City, and he is not expected to return this weekend.

Harry Cornick could make his first start for the club after coming off the bench twice following his loan move from Bristol City, with the likely player to drop out of the squad being Jordan Roberts.

Mansfield will continue to be without Kyle Knoyle, Tyler Roberts and George Maris due to injury.

Meanwhile, fans will be hopeful there are no long-term injury concerns with Baily Cargill and Nathan Moriah-Welsh, who were withdrawn at half time in their last game.

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Pattenden, Goode, Piergianni, Freestone; White, Phillips; Cornick, Thompson, Lubala; Reid

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Hewitt; Akins, Russell, Reed, McLaughlin; Irow, Evans, Oates

We say: Stevenage 1-3 Mansfield Town

Expect the form to continue for both sides, as Mansfield have scored 10 in their last three games during a free-scoring streak and should emerge with three points.

Stevenage have not demonstrated any signs that they have the ability, at present, to emerge as winners, with the Boro struggling in front of goal, managing only three goals in their last six matches.

