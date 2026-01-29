Preview: Barnsley vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 29 Jan 2026 17:50

Stevenage will be aiming to continue their push for the League One playoffs when they travel to Oakwell Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Barnsley.

The Tykes will be aiming to put their midweek loss to Cardiff City behind them and return to winning ways, while the Boro will be looking to make it a fourth consecutive game unbeaten in the division.

Match preview

Barnsley are sitting in 15th place and just three points clear of danger after winning nine, drawing six and losing nine of their 24 league outings.

Their midweek 4-0 defeat to Cardiff ended a three-match undefeated run in League One, opening a 12-point gap to Huddersfield Town in sixth to slightly dampen hopes from fans who will still be hopeful the club can reach the playoffs by the end of the season.

Supporters of the hosts will be hopeful a return to the Oakwell Stadium could help their side get a result, as 19 of their 33 points have come at home this season.

All those associated with Barnsley will hope they can improve their record against the visitors, as after winning their first league game against Stevenage 2-1 at Oakwell in December 2023, the Tykes have since lost each of their last three against the Boro.

Those who attend the match this weekend can expect goals, as there have been 20 scored at Oakwell in the last five matches, with 12 being netted by Conor Hourihane’s side as they collected three wins.

© Imago

Stevenage are sitting in seventh place and just three points off Huddersfield in sixth position after winning 11, drawing nine and losing seven of their 27 league outings.

The Boro will be looking to build on their midweek 1-0 victory over Peterborough United, extending their current unbeaten run to three games in the division.

Alex Revell's side will be determined to improve their away record, as they are on a four-game winless run while on the road in League One, with their last win as visitors in the division coming in December 2025 against Stockport County.

This may concern fans, as they fear another defeat on the road; however, Stevenage will be confident they can earn all three points, as they are currently on a three-game winning run against the Tykes.

However, a defeat for the Boro would make it four straight losses in the league, a record they will want to avoid, with the last time they suffered as poor a run being in March 2020, when the run stretched to five matches.

Barnsley League One form:

L L D W D L

Barnsley form (all competitions):

L D L W D L

Stevenage League One form:

D L L D D W

Team News

© Imago

While Reyes Cleary was withdrawn from action due to a calf injury in the first half in Barnsley’s defeat to Cardiff, there are hopes that he should be fit for the Stevenage match, as Hourihane put this down to fatigue.

Georgie Gent is still not ready to return to matchday action; however, he is back in training following his long-term layoff due to an Achilles injury.

The club also confirmed the signing of Scott Banks during the week, and he is expected to be part of the squad against Stevenage, but the likelihood is that he will start from the bench.

Hourihane may opt to replace Davis Keillor-Dunn in attack with David McGoldrick due to the transfer attention around the 28-year-old, with Wrexham and Preston North End reportedly submitting bids before the January deadline.

Stevenage may be without Jordan Roberts for this fixture, as he suffered a late injury in their victory over Peterborough, being withdrawn in added time as a precaution.

The visitors are expected to be without defenders Luther James-Wildin and Charlie Goode, who were both absent for their midweek game.

Jamie Reid may get the nod up front after starting from the bench last time out, with the striker hopeful he can add to his goal tally this season, as he has already netted on eight occasions this campaign.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; Shepherd, O’Connell, De Gevigney; O’Keeffe, Bland, Connell, Kelly; Phillips, Cleary; McGoldrick

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; Sweeney, Piergianni, Freestone; Pattenden, White, Phillips, Earley; Kemp; Reid, Cornick

We say: Barnsley 0-1 Stevenage

Stevenage altered their shape to a more defensive one, a move which helped them earn a win over Peterborough midweek, ending their eight-match winless streak. They will likely approach this game in a similar manner to help their push for the playoff places.

This resolute performance will give them confidence for this away trip, and it should prove decisive against a Barnsley that struggled last time out in attack, with the visitors likely to shut out the hosts and earn all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.