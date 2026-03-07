Man Utd ace 'returns to first-team training' as head coach Michael Carrick receives major boost

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 16:47 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 16:50

Shea Lacey has reportedly returned to first-team training with Manchester United following a month on the sidelines through injury.

The 18-year-old has made two appearances in the Premier League this season, coming off the bench against Aston Villa and Burnley.

The attacker also featured against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on January 11, with Lacey making three appearances for the first team this term.

Lacey was last on the bench against Fulham on February 1, but he has been a notable absentee in recent weeks.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the forward has recently been unavailable for selection through injury, but he is now back in first-team training.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lacey 'returns' to first-team training for Man United

Lacey has scored eight goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances this season, and he is viewed as one of the best young talents in the English game.

The forward's return is excellent news for head coach Michael Carrick, with the teenager capable of playing a part in the team's battle for a Champions League finish in the Premier League table.

Lacey is unlikely to earn a start between now and the end of the season unless there are some significant attacking injuries, but there is no question that the youngster can have an impact off the bench.

The Englishman has made an excellent impression in the early stages of his Man United career, and it will be fascinating to see whether Lacey is back in the squad for the Premier League clash with Aston Villa on March 15.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Which other players are still injured for Man United?

Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are currently on the sidelines for the 20-time English champions through injury.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui may be set for a spell on the sidelines, having limped out of the team's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Martinez and Mount could both be back for the clash with Villa on March 15, but Dorgu and De Ligt are unlikely to return to the field until April.