Sports Mole previews Sunday's Bundesliga clash between Freiburg and Hoffenheim, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With goal difference separating the two Bundesliga sides, Freiburg will welcome Hoffenheim to Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday.

Both teams have six points, with the seventh-placed hosts winning 3-0 against Werder Bremen on September 20, while the visitors were beaten 4-1 by Bayern Munich on the same date.

Match preview

Freiburg created four big chances while facing just one against Werder Bremen, and it was the second consecutive league game that they netted three times in.

Julian Schuster's side have managed to score in each of their last 13 Bundesliga matches - their longest streak since 2010 - and they have scored the third most goals from set pieces in the top flight this term (four).

Breisgau-Brasilianer conceded seven times in their first two Bundesliga outings, but they have since conceded once in two league fixtures, facing just 0.96 xG in that period.

Freiburg beat Basel 2-1 in their first Europa League game of the season on Thursday, their third consecutive triumph, but it was the fourth time in five matches that they failed to keep a clean sheet.

The hosts also emerged as winners in their last two at home, and a third victory on Sunday would be as many wins as they achieved in their prior nine at Europa-Park Stadion.

While Hoffenheim should not be disheartened by their 4-1 loss against Bayern Munich - the Bavarians have scored 14 times in their first three league fixtures - boss Christian Ilzer cannot ignore the fact his side have conceded seven in their past three.

To their credit, the visitors have averaged two goals per game in their opening four league fixtures, and they have only failed to net once in 12 matches.

Die Kraichgauer's record against Freiburg is poor given they are winless in eight clashes with their hosts, losing on six occasions, including 3-2 at Europa-Park Stadion on April 19.

Ilzer's side come into the weekend's matchup having alternated between wins and defeats in their four Bundesliga outings this term, but they have beaten all three of their away opponents in 2025-26.

The visitors have also managed to score at least two goals in each of their last six domestic outings on the road.

Team News

Freiburg attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi was sent off against Stuttgart on September 13 and is still suspended, though Lucas Holer is available to start in his place.

Igor Matanovic could come into the lineup given striker Chukwubuike Adamu is a doubt due to a knock.

Defensive stalwarts Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart are certain to play in the heart of a back four considering they have started all four league matches this term.

Hoffenheim are still dealing with a number of absentees, including defenders Hennes Behrens, Valentin Gendrey and Koki Machida.

The visitors may field a four-man backline consisting of Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac, Albian Hajdari and Bernardo.

With forward Adam Hlozek out until December because of a broken ankle, Ilzer is likely to select a front three of Fisnik Asllani, Tim Lemperle and Bazoumana Toure.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Osterhage; Beste, Holer, Grifo; Matanovic

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Burger, Avdullahu, Kramaric; Asllani, Lemperle, Toure

We say: Freiburg 2-2 Hoffenheim

Freiburg will be confident that they can avoid defeat given their improved performances of late, but they have been flawed at the back.

Hoffenheim's leaky defence could deny them the chance of victory, as while they have been strong in the final third, they have been vulnerable without the ball.

