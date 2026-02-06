Preview: Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 06 Feb 2026 18:15

With Bayern Munich faltering in their quest for the Bundesliga title, dropping points against visitors Hoffenheim at Allianz Arena on Sunday would be damaging.

Bayern are first with 51 points but were held to a 2-2 stalemate by newly-promoted Hamburger SV on January 31, and their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund was cut to six points, while Hoffenheim are third with 42 points having won 3-1 against Union Berlin last Saturday.

Match preview

The hosts faced five big chances when they clashed with Hamburg, and they have now faced 13 big chances in their last three Bundesliga games, as many as they had faced in their prior 10 league matches.

Bayern have conceded five goals in their past three fixtures, whereas they had only conceded five times in their previous six contests.

The Bavarians should be credited for continuing their impressive goalscoring form against Hamburg, scoring at least two goals for the 12th time in 13 games in all competitions.

Vincent Kompany will know the importance of victory on Sunday given his side will travel to Signal Iduna Park at the end of February to take on Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern may be winless in two matches in the top flight - they were held to one draw and suffered one loss - but they emerged as victors in seven of their prior eight Bundesliga outings.

Home fans at Allianz Arena had witnessed 12 wins and one stalemate in the club's first 13 clashes at the stadium, but they did experience a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Augsburg on January 24.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Hoffenheim were arguably fortunate to only concede once against Union given their opponents squandered a number of opportunities in central areas in the box.

The visitors have been one of the league's most entertaining teams this term, scoring at least three goals in nine of their last 14 Bundesliga fixtures.

Head coach Christian Ilzer will hope to avenge his side's 4-1 loss in September 2025 against Bayern, though the hosts have won three games in a row against his team.

Hoffenheim are unbeaten in seven top-flight outings, with the club winning on six occasions while conceding just four goals, and they have also triumphed in their five most recent games in the division.

A victory for Die Kraichgauer would be their third consecutive win on the road, and a defeat would be just their second in 11 away Bundesliga matches this season.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

W

D

L

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Lackovic

There are doubts about the availability of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer due to illness, and if the veteran is unavailable, then Jonas Urbig will start between the posts.

Konrad Laimer's calf problem means Josip Stanisic could feature on the right side of defence, while Aleksandar Pavlovic is set to partner Joshua Kimmich in a double pivot.

Harry Kane will hope to score a ninth goal in 10 games, though he may need support from creators such as Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala.

Hoffenheim midfielder Wouter Burger is suspended due to the red card he received on January 27 against Werder Bremen, so perhaps Leon Avdullahu and Grischa Promel will continue their partnership in the middle of the pitch.

Attacker Adam Hlozek is scheduled to return from a calf injury this month, though Sunday will come too soon for him, so expect Bazoumana Toure, Alexander Prass and Andrej Kramaric to support Fisnik Asllani up front.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Toure, Avdullahu, Promel, Prass; Kramaric, Asllani

We say: Bayern Munich 2-2 Hoffenheim

With both teams in fine goalscoring form, a safe prediction would be to expect both sides to create numerous chances.

While Bayern's quality will likely keep them from losing, Hoffenheim's performances have been outstanding, and it would not be surprising if the visitors claimed a point.

