Preview: Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin - prediction, team news, lineups

30 Jan 2026

Looking to solidify their spot in the Bundesliga's top four, high-flying Hoffenheim will host Union Berlin at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer will be looking for a fifth straight victory, while Die Eisernen will be hoping to avoid extending their winless run to five games.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have enjoyed a fantastic campaign so far, and after the club finished 15th in 2024-25, they are dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

On Tuesday, Die Kraichgauer collected another three points with a 2-0 triumph over Werder Bremen, unperturbed by having Wouter Burger sent off early in the second half.

That win marked Ilzer's side's fourth in a row, as well as their fifth during their ongoing six-game unbeaten streak, a run that has put Hoffenheim at the top of the Bundesliga's form table.

Such impressive results have translated into Die Kraichgauer climbing up to third in the top flight, where they are now equally three points above fourth-placed RB Leipzig and three below second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Eying BVB's spot, Saturday's visitors will draw confidence from their excellent record at the PreZero Arena that features six wins on the bounce, a remarkable turnaround from the three consecutive home defeats they began the season with.

© Imago / MIS

Meanwhile, Steffen Baumgart's Union were building a charge for Europe at the end of 2025, but their momentum has been stifled since the turn of the year.

Last Saturday, Die Eisernen were downed 3-0 by Dortmund, a disappointing result that means the club are still waiting for their first win of 2026 after drawing the three games prior.

To make matters worse, while the most recent of those stalemates was a commendable 1-1 draw with high-flying Stuttgart, the two preceding it were against bottom-half Augsburg and Mainz 05, and Baumgart will see the draws as points dropped rather than gained as a result.

However, from a more positive angle, Union have only lost one of their last six in the Bundesliga, and their proven resilience means that Hoffenheim should not take this clash lightly.

Die Eisernen head into the weekend ninth in the table with 24 points to their name, and considering that they are currently eight behind the top six and nine clear of the bottom three, it would be fair to say that this result could seriously impact the direction of their campaign.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Hoffenheim are missing striker Adam Hlozek as he works his way back from a calf issue, while fellow forwards Ihlas Bebou and William Cole Campbell are both doubts with illness and an ankle problem respectively.

Should all three sit out this weekend, then Andrej Kramaric and Alexander Prass should start on the flanks, supporting Tim Lemperle up top.

Elsewhere, defensive midfielder Wouter Burger is suspended after being sent off against Werder Bremen, so expect to see Leon Avdullahu operate in front of centre-backs Robin Hranac and Albian Hajdari, with Koki Machida likely out until May with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

As for Union, striker Marin Ljubicic is reportedly set to join second-division Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan, and Andrej Ilic looks likely to start at centre-forward, aided by Ilyas Ansah and Jeong Woo-yeong if right-winger Tim Skarke is unavailable because of a knock.

In defence, centre-back Tom Rothe is out due to a muscle injury, while left wing-backs Robert Skov and Josip Juranovic are also sidelined, so Baumgart may opt for a trio of Danilho Doekhi, Leopold Querfeld and Diogo Leite, flanked by Janik Haberer and Derrick Kohn.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Hajdari, Bernardo; Kramaric, Avdullahu, Promel, Prass; Asllani; Lemperle

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Haberer, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Jeong, Ansah; Ilic

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Union Berlin

Hoffenheim are the most in-form club in the Bundesliga, and they will be confident of solidifying their place in the top four with another victory this weekend.

Union have lost just one of their last six in the top flight, so they could put up a fight, but it would be surprising to see anything other than a win for Saturday's hosts.

