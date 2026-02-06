Preview: Freiburg vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Feb 2026 00:02 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 06:07

Europa-Park Stadion will host a clash that could impact both the Bundesliga's race for Europe and relegation battle on Saturday, when Freiburg take on struggling Werder Bremen.

Die Breisgau-Brasilianer are aiming to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Die Werderaner are hoping to make a strong start under their new manager.

Match preview

Julian Schuster's Freiburg are at risk of being left behind by the top six, but they will see this showdown with one of the division's demotion candidates as a golden opportunity to gain ground on their rivals.

This past Sunday, Die Breisgau-Brasilianer were downed 1-0 by Stuttgart, marking their second defeat in a row after losing by the same scoreline to Lille in the Europa League three days prior.

To make matters worse, Schuster's men have now won just two of their five Bundesliga games in 2026, losing twice and drawing once, having last taken maximum points in a 2-1 victory over FC Koln on January 25.

That frustrating opening to the year has left Freiburg seventh in the table, where their 27-point total has them eight points behind sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Another loss on Saturday could be devastating for Die Breisgau-Brasilianer's European hopes, but considering the hosts' exceptional home record this season that features just one defeat - 3-1 against Augsburg back in August - fans will be feeling optimistic.

© Imago / Christian Schroedter

Meanwhile, Werder dismissed former manager Horst Steffen last Sunday with the club facing the threat of demotion, and ex-Fortuna Dusseldorf boss Daniel Thioune has been appointed in his place.

The new head coach will have his work cut out for him this weekend given that Die Werderaner sit 15th in the Bundesliga with just 19 points, a tally that sees them only one above in-form Mainz 05 in the relegation playoff spot.

Last time out, Bremen came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on January 31, thanks to a 94th-minute equaliser from substitute Keke Topp.

That disappointing stalemate kept the Green-Whites from a third consecutive defeat, but also extended their winless run to 10 matches, a stretch of six losses and four draws that goes back to a 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg on November 7.

Thioune will be desperate to make a flying start to lift the spirits and endear himself to Die Werderaner's fans, but the travelling support will be wary of the fact that the visitors have lost four of their last five away league games, and have won just once on the road in 2025-26.

Freiburg Bundesliga form:

Freiburg form (all competitions):

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

Team News

© Imago / HMB-Media

Freiburg will be without centre-back Philipp Lienhart as he recovers from an abdominal strain, while right-back Lukas Kubler is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

If neither are available, then expect to see Matthias Ginter and Max Rosenfelder start at the heart of defence, flanked by full-backs Jordy Makengo and Philipp Treu - if the latter is ready after being taken off against Stuttgart.

Elsewhere, attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is closing in on a return to action following the lengthy layoff he endured as a result of his anterior cruciate ligament injury, but Yuito Suzuki should be on hand to line up behind striker Igor Matanovic on Saturday.

As for Werder, they are missing a number of centre-backs for this clash, including Amos Pieper due to a knee injury, Niklas Stark with a hip issue and Maximilian Wober because of a hamstring problem.

In their absence, Thioune could opt for a trio of Julian Malatini, Marco Friedl and Abdoul Karim Coulibaly in front of shot-stopper Mio Backhaus, with Olivier Deman and Yukinari Sugawara at wing-back while Mitchell Weiser works his way to full fitness after his ACL injury.

In attack, striker Victor Boniface looks set to miss the majority of the campaign, but Justin Njinmah and Samuel Mbangula may continue up top. The pair are likely to be supported from midfield by Romano Schmid, and Leonardo Bittencourt could feature in some capacity.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Atubolu; Treu, Ginter, Rosenfelder, Makengo; Eggestein, Manzambi; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Malatini, Friedl, Coulibaly; Sugawara, Schmid, Lynen, Stage, Deman; Njinmah, Mbangula

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Werder Bremen

Freiburg may be in mixed form so far this year, but they will be confident of securing all three points against one of the league's relegation candidates this weekend.

However, Werder could put up a fight under their new manager, and the hosts will need to stay focused to avoid a potential upset.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.