Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has disclosed the key factors behind the club's decision to block Marc Guehi from joining Premier League champions Liverpool in the summer.

Guehi looked set to complete a £35m move to Anfield on the final day of the summer transfer window, only for Palace to pull the plug at the eleventh hour after they were unable to sign a replacement.

The 25-year-old was “a little bit disappointed” following the transfer collapse according to Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner, who allegedly threatened to leave the club if his captain was sold.

Guehi has since been lauded for his professionalism and commitment to continue representing Palace amid speculation over his future; only Maxence Lacroix (1,440) and Daniel Munoz (1,422) have played more minutes than Guehi (1,411) across all competitions so far this season.

The England international has now entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and Glasner has already revealed that the defender has turned down the opportunity to sign a new deal.

Palace made “marginal call” on Guehi after receiving Liverpool offer

According to Sky Sports News, Palace would entertain serious offers for Guehi as they prepare for his seemingly inevitable departure, either in January or at the end of the season.

Liverpool are thought to still hold a keen interest in Guehi, but while the defender is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January, the Reds and other Premier League teams cannot agree a move until his contract expires in June 2026.

Parish has confirmed that Guehi was interested in joining “massive club” Liverpool in the summer, but Palace ultimately came to the decision that “it wasn’t the right time” to let their captain leave.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast, Parish said: "We did quite an analytical look at Marc's worth and places in the league.

"What is the upside and what is the downside? It was a marginal call. Marc was great about it. They (Liverpool) made an offer and they are a massive club.

Parish: ‘We felt it was a significant risk to let Guehi leave’

"He was interested in going but was fine about staying if that was the decision. It was a difficult one but definitely the right one.

"One thing Oliver [Glasner] said, which says a lot about staying humble, is the reality of this football club is what we need to deal with day to day.

"It is something I learnt very early on. You can take absolutely nothing for granted. We needed to keep Marc because the difference between having a stellar season and a relegation-threatening season is probably winning five games.

"The margins are so tight. Yes. Michael [Olise] is gone, Ebs [Eberechi Eze] is gone and Wilfried [Zaha] went too, but there is a limit before you break the fabric of the team.

"We felt it was a significant risk. With all the calculations, we decided it wasn't the right time."

What next for Guehi? Who could sign the Palace defender?

The January transfer window represents the last opportunity for Crystal Palace to cash in on Guehi, but they are only prepared to part ways with the defender for the right price and must have a suitable replacement lined up.

A host of top European clubs are believed to be queuing up for Guehi’s signature, but it remains to be seen whether any will submit a January offer or will wait until the summer when he becomes available for free.

Liverpool are thought to be leading the race among English clubs for Guehi and Arne Slot’s side are in desperate need to bolster their backline, as their current centre-back pairing of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk has conceded 14 goals in the Premier League this term - the joint-worst defensive record of any team in the top 12.

However, Liverpool may face stern competition from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who have reportedly held talks with Guehi’s representatives, while The Sun claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of landing the defender on a free transfer.

Amidst uncertainty over Guehi’s future, Palace are believed to be eyeing up potential replacements, with the Eagles said to have become a ‘genuine contender’ for Manchester City defender Nathan Ake.